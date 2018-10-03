2018 MLB playoffs: Athletics vs. Yankees starting lineups, weather for AL Wild Card Game

NEW YORK -- Wednesday night, for the first time in baseball history, a 100-win team will compete in a Wild Card Game.

The New York Yankees (100-62) and Oakland Athletics (97-65) will meet in the 2018 AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium. A trip to the ALDS to face the 108-54 Boston Red Sox is on the line. That's three of the four best records in baseball right there.

Fortunately, Wednesday's winner-take-all AL Wild Card Game will avoid rain in New York. It rained Tuesday night and it will rain Thursday night. Wednesday night? Crystal clear and cool with a nice breeze. CBS New York has a similar forecast throughout the night.

The weather in New York will be close to perfect for the 2018 AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. CBS Sports

Both the Athletics and Yankees announced their Wild Card Game starting lineups Wednesday afternoon. Here's the starting nine the visiting A's will run out there:

A's manager Bob Melvin settled on that standard lineup late in the regular season and he'll continue with it in the Wild Card Game. It should be noted Hendriks is an opener and will only pitch one inning (maybe two). The Athletics are planning to use a bullpen game Wednesday night. Edwin Jackson is the only true starter on their Wild Card Game roster and he's the emergency extra innings guy.

Now here is the lineup the home Yankees will use Wednesday night:

Similar to Melvin and the A's, Yankees manager Aaron Boone settled on that set lineup late in the regular season, after Judge (wrist), Hicks (hamstring), and Gregorius (wrist) returned from injuries.

Severino will join Madison Bumgarner (2014, 2016) and Jon Lester (2014, 2018) as the only pitchers to start two Wild Card Games. Severino started last year's AL Wild Card Game and didn't make it out of the first inning against the Twins. The Yankees are surely hoping for a better outcome the second time around.