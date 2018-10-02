2018 MLB playoffs: Rockies vs. Cubs starting lineups for NL Wild Card Game

Tuesday night the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies will meet at Wrigley Field for the 2018 NL Wild Card Game. Both clubs landed in the Wild Card Game after losing a Game 163 tiebreaker on Monday. The Cubs lost to the Brewers. The Rockies lost to the Dodgers.

Here's how you can watch the Wild Card Game. Both the Cubs and Rockies announced their starting lineups for the winner-take-all Wild Card Game on Tuesday afternoon. Here is the starting nine for the visiting Rockies, who will play games in Denver, Los Angeles, and Chicago in the span of 72 hours.

With left-hander Jon Lester on the mound for the Cubs, Rockies manager Bud Black removed Carlos Gonzalez from the lineup in favor of the righty swinging Holliday. Holliday is 10 for 32 (.313) with one home run and eight walks against lefties since rejoining the Rockies a few weeks ago.

Dahl, a left-handed hitter, hit third during the final two weeks of the regular season -- he recently had a five-game home run streak -- including during Monday's tiebreaker game, but he has been moved down the lineup a bit against Lefties. Dahl and Blackmon are the only left-handed hitters in Colorado's starting lineup.

Now here is the starting lineup the home Cubs will employ Tuesday night:

A new-look lineup for the Cubbies. Manager Joe Maddon never once used those top five hitters in that order during the regular season. With Freeland, a tough lefty on the mound, the Cubs are sitting Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward in Tuesday's do-or-die Wild Card Game. Rizzo and Murphy are the only lefties in the lineup and Murphy, who had been batting leadoff, has been moved down in the order.