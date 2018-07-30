2018 MLB trade deadline: Josh Donaldson, Andrew McCutchen among players teams can wait until August to trade

The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is one day away now. Several big names have already been traded, like Manny Machado and Brad Hand and Mike Moustakas, and surely several more deals will go down between now and the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. Stay up-to-date with the latest moves with our trade tracker.

It is important to note trades can still happen after July 31. They just require trade waivers. Here's a quick primer on how trade waivers work:

All players on the 40-man roster must go through trade waivers to be traded after July 31. Non-40-man roster players can be traded at any time.

Players who pass through trade waivers unclaimed can be traded anywhere. Players who are claimed can only be traded to the claiming team. The two sides have 48 hours to work out a deal.

If a player is claimed on trade waivers, his team can pull him back and keep him. Trade waivers are completely revocable.

Most post-July 31 trades are minor deals, though significant August trades do occasionally happen. Justin Verlander was traded in August last year, for example. The blockbuster trade that sent Adrian Gonzalez and Carl Crawford from the Red Sox to the Dodgers way back when also went down in August.

Many big-name players currently on the trade block will not be moved by July 31, though that doesn't take them off the market completely. Their contract status and, in some cases, injuries mean they will remain on the block into August. Here are five players who will remain trade candidates even if they are not dealt by July 31.

View Profile Adrian Beltre TEX • 3B • 29 BA .292 R 24 HR 5 RBI 33 SB 0

The Rangers are a last place team and Adrian Beltre, now 39, will be a free agent after the season. He's accomplished pretty much everything a player could dream of accomplishing in this game, except win a World Series. He came painfully close with the 2011 Rangers, but no luck.

Beltre is very loyal to the Rangers, and while he has not closed the door on a trade -- Beltre has a full no-trade clause and is in total control of the situation --- he has indicated he'd like to remain with Texas. MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan has more:

"Obviously, it's going to come down to what works for the team, and what works for me," Beltre said. "A chance for me to -- if we go down that route -- a chance for me to actually be part of that team, not just sitting on the bench. A chance for me to play. I'm not going to specifically say, 'I need to play every day,' but contribute to that team to win the World Series, if that's going to happen. But it's a matter of what that team needs, and what their offer to the Rangers looks like."

Beltre is owed the balance of his $18 million salary (approximately $6 million), which is enough to ensure he goes through trade waivers unclaimed. Enough contenders need third base help -- the Phillies have reportedly shown interest in Beltre -- that the Rangers can continue to monitor the market, and see whether something that makes sense comes along.

And, if a potential deal does begin to take shape, Texas can go to Beltre to see whether he's willing to waive his no trade clause to go to a contender, and potentially win that first World Series. July 31 is definitely not a hard deadline for a Beltre trade. This could carry over into August.

View Profile Josh Donaldson TOR • 3B • 20 BA .234 R 22 HR 5 RBI 16 SB 2

A lingering calf injury has more or less taken Josh Donaldson off the trade market. He has not played since May 28, and while he recently resumed baseball activities, he has not yet return to the field. The calf as well as an earlier shoulder problem have limited Donaldson to 36 games this season.

Donaldson is an impending free agent and the combination of his salary ($23 million total with approximately $7.7 million remaining) and the injury make it all but certain he will clear trade waivers in August. No team is claiming an expensive player who has barely played this season and may not be healthy, even when he has Donaldson's resume.

The likely outcome here is Donaldson finishes his rehab, plays a few games in August to show he's healthy, and the Blue Jays engage potential suitors in trade talks. The question is this: Can Toronto get something in a trade that is more valuable than the draft pick they'd receive should Donaldson leave as a free agent after the season? I think so.

View Profile Andrew McCutchen SF • RF • 22 BA .253 R 52 HR 10 RBI 43 SB 9

The Giants are in bad shape right now. Even with Sunday's win, they've lost eight of their last 11 games, and they're currently six games back of the second wild card spot with five teams ahead of them. SportsLine puts San Francisco's postseason odds at 4.3 percent. Not good. Not good at all.

Furthermore, the Giants are trying to stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold this season, and they have less than $300,000 in wiggle room under the threshold according to Cot's Baseball Contracts. That is nothing. Not even enough to cover a handful of September call-ups, let alone any injuries that pop up between now and them.

Andrew McCutchen is an impending free agent and an obvious trade chip for a team fading out of the race. He is making $14.75 million this season and that equals $79,301.08 per day against the luxury tax payroll. The sooner the Giants trade McCutchen, the more likely it is they stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold for the season. He will be very available in August.

View Profile Wilson Ramos TB • C • 40 BA .297 R 30 HR 14 RBI 53 SB 0

If he isn't traded between now and the deadline, there is no player in baseball more likely to be traded in August than Rays catcher Wilson Ramos. He's currently on the disabled list with a hamstring injury and that is giving potential trade suitors pause -- injured players can be traded, but Tampa may not want to move him with his value down -- so much so that Ramos may remain a Ray beyond Tuesday.

Once he's healthy though, contenders will line up for a quality two-way catcher who has an impact at the plate and behind it. The Brewers need a catcher. The Yankees may need a catcher given Gary Sanchez's injury. The Nationals will need a catcher if they climb back into the postseason race. Plus injuries could always create an opening. Ramos was very in-demand before his injury.

One thing to keep in mind: Ramos is making $8.5 million this season, of which roughly $2.8 million is still owed. That's not much at all. Given how hard it is to find quality catching help, that's an amount that will not scare away interested teams. Ramos could very well be claimed on trade waivers, potentially by several teams, thus limiting his market to the claiming team with the highest waiver priority.

View Profile Ervin Santana MIN • SP • 54 ERA 5.40 WHIP 1.60 IP 5.0 BB 1 K 5

Offseason finger surgery sidelined Twins righty Ervin Santana the entire first half. He returned last week and has made just one start so far, during which he allowed three runs in five innings against the Blue Jays. Santana does have a strong track record though, one that includes nearly 400 innings with a 3.32 ERA from 2016-17. That matters.

The Twins have already started dealing away impending veterans and Santana is in the final guaranteed of his contract, though his deal includes a $14 million club option for 2019. Minnesota could hang on to him rather than sell low following the finger injury, pick up the option, and see what the trade market looks like in the offseason.

Or, once Santana makes a few more starts to show he's healthy, the Twins could put him on the trade block and market him as a low risk player who could be a rental if you're not looking for a long-term commitment, or someone who can help you this season and next. That club option equals flexibility. Santana could be a very interesting August wild card.

Honorable Mention: Jose Bautista, Mets; Johnny Cueto, Giants; Adam Jones, Orioles; Ian Kinsler, Angels; Lance Lynn, Twins; Ryan Madson, Nationals; Jeff Samardzija, Giants; James Shields, White Sox; Jordan Zimmermann, Tigers; Brad Ziegler, Marlins