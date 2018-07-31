2018 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Brian Dozier, Chris Archer, Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman and more
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
The biggest name on the trade market in 2018 changed hands during the All-Star break, with the Dodgers shipping five prospects to the Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. But Machado's far from the only impact player acquired by contenders before the trade deadline.
You can follow all the latest trades and rumors on CBS Sports HQ and in our deadline live blog. In this space, we'll keep you up to date on all the trades made before the deadline when they go official.
|Acquired: LHP Jake Diekman and cash considerations
|Acquired: RHP Wei-Chieh Huang and player to be named later
Trades during 2018 MLB season
|
|Acquired: IF Eduardo Escobar
|
|Acquired: RHP Jhoan Duran, OF Gabriel Maciel and OF Ernie De La Trinidad
|
|Acquired: SS Manny Machado
|
|Acquired: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop and IF Breyvic Valera
|
|Acquired: 1B/OF Steve Pearce and cash considerations
|
|Acquired: SS Santiago Espinal
|
|Acquired: RHP Kelvin Herrera
|
|Acquired: OF Blake Perkins, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and RHP Yohanse Morel
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Braves trade for O's Gausman
The Braves have fortified their pitching staff leading up to the trade deadline
-
Latest rumors, trade deadline updates
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Report: Pirates acquire Archer from Rays
Archer's name had long been bandied about in trade rumors
-
Report: Dodgers trade for Twins' Dozier
Dozier gives the Dodgers more star power and infield depth
-
Report: Brewers add Schoop from O's
Schoop complicates the Brewers infield even more
-
Report: Phillies trade for Rays' Ramos
The veteran catcher is currently on the DL but should provide a boost