2018 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Brian Dozier, Chris Archer, Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman and more

The biggest name on the trade market in 2018 changed hands during the All-Star break, with the Dodgers shipping five prospects to the Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. But Machado's far from the only impact player acquired by contenders before the trade deadline.

You can follow all the latest trades and rumors on CBS Sports HQ and in our deadline live blog. In this space, we'll keep you up to date on all the trades made before the deadline when they go official.

July 31

Dodgers Acquired: 2B Brian Dozier

Twins Acquired: 2B Logan Forsythe, OF Luke Raley and LHP Devin Smeltzer

July 31

Diamondbacks Acquired: LHP Jake Diekman and cash considerations

Rangers Acquired: RHP Wei-Chieh Huang and player to be named later

July 31

Brewers Acquired: 2B Jonathan Schoop

Orioles Acquired: INF Jonathan Villar, RHP Luis Ortiz and INF Jean Carmona

July 31

Indians Acquired: OF Oscar Mercado

Cardinals Acquired: OF Conner Capel and OF Jhon Torres

July 31

Pirates Acquired: RHP Chris Archer

Rays Acquired: RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Austin Meadows and a player to be named later

July 31

Dodgers Acquired: RHP John Axford

Blue Jays Acquired: RHP Corey Copping

July 31

Mariners Acquired: OF Cameron Maybin

Marlins Acquired: IF Bryson Brigman and international bonus pool money

July 31

Braves Acquired: RHP Kevin Gausman and RHP Darren O'Day

Orioles Acquired: RHP Evan Phillips, INF Jean Carlos Encarnacion, C Brett Cumberland, LHP Bruce Zimmerman and international bonus pool money

July 31

White Sox Acquired: LHP Hunter Schryver

Rays Acquired: International bonus pool money

July 31

Phillies Acquired: LHP Aaron Loup

Blue Jays Acquired: RHP Jacob Waguespack

July 31

Cubs Acquired: RHP Brandon Kintzler

Nationals Acquired: RHP Jhon Romero

July 31

Phillies Acquired: C Wilson Ramos

Rays Acquired: Player to be named later or cash considerations

July 31

Diamondbacks Acquired: RHP Brad Ziegler

Marlins Acquired: RHP Tommy Eveld

July 31

Indians Acquired: CF Leonys Martin, RHP Kyle Dowdy

Tigers Acquired: SS Willi Castro

July 31

Rays Acquired: OF Tommy Pham, international bonus pool money

Cardinals Acquired: LHP Genesis Cabrera, OF Justin Williams, RHP Roel Ramirez

July 31

Pirates Acquired: RHP Keone Kela

Rangers Acquired: LHP Taylor Hearn and a player to be named later

July 30

Red Sox Acquired: 2B Ian Kinsler, cash considerations

Angels Acquired: RHP Ty Buttrey, LHP Williams Jerez

July 30

Braves Acquired: OF Adam Duvall

Reds Acquired: RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Matt Wisler, OF Preston Tucker

July 30

Yankees Acquired: RHP Lance Lynn, cash considerations

Twins Acquired: RHP Luis Rijo, 1B/OF Tyler Austin

July 30

Mariners Acquired: RHP Adam Warren

Yankees Acquired: International bonus pool money

July 30

Astros Acquired: RHP Roberto Osuna

Blue Jays Acquired: RHP Ken Giles, RHP Hector Perez, RHP David Paulino

July 30

Mariners Acquired: LHP Zach Duke

Twins Acquired: RHP Chase De Jong, INF Ryan Costello

July 29

Braves Acquired: RHP Brad Brach

Orioles Acquired: International bonus pool money

July 29

White Sox Acquired: LHP Caleb Frare

Yankees Acquired: International bonus pool money

Trades during 2018 MLB season

July 28

Cardinals Acquired: LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Giovanny Gallegos

Yankees Acquired: 1B Luke Voit and international bonus pool money

July 28

Brewers Acquired: 3B Mike Moustakas

Royals Acquired: OF Brett Phillips and RHP Jorge Lopez

July 27

Astros Acquired: RHP Ryan Pressly

Twins Acquired: RHP Jorge Alcala and OF Gilberto Celestino

July 27

Phillies Acquired: INF Asdrubal Cabrera

Mets Acquired: RHP Franklyn Kilome

July 27

Diamondbacks Acquired: IF Eduardo Escobar

Twins Acquired: RHP Jhoan Duran, OF Gabriel Maciel and OF Ernie De La Trinidad

July 27

Mariners Acquired: RHP Sam Tuivailala

Cardinals Acquired: RHP Seth Elledge

July 27

Cubs Acquired: LHP Cole Hamels and cash considerations

Rangers Acquired: RHP Eddie Butler, RHP Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later

July 26

Braves Acquired: LHP Johnny Venters

Rays Acquired: International signing slot

July 26

Yankees Acquired: LHP J.A. Happ

Blue Jays Acquired: 3B Brandon Drury and OF Billy McKinney

July 26

Brewers Acquired: RHP Joakim Soria

White Sox Acquired: LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez

July 26

Astros Acquired: C Martin Maldonado

Angels Acquired: LHP Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money

July 26

Rockies Acquired: RHP Seung-Hwan Oh

Blue Jays Acquired: 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall and cash considerations

July 25

Diamondbacks Acquired: RHP Matt Andriese

Rays Acquired: RHP Brian Shaffer and C Michael Perez

July 25

Red Sox Acquired: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Rays Acquired: LHP Jalen Beeks

July 24

Yankees Acquired: LHP Zach Britton

Orioles Acquired: RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll and LHP Josh Rogers

July 22

Royals Acquired: OF Brian Goodwin

Nationals Acquired: RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan

July 21

Athletics Acquired: RHP Jeurys Familia

Mets Acquired: 3B William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money

July 19

Cubs Acquired: RHP Jesse Chavez

Rangers Acquired: LHP Tyler Thomas

June 15

Brewers Acquired: RHP Chad Whitmer

Yankees Acquired: International bonus cash

May 25

Mariners Acquired: RHP Alex Colome, OF Denard Span

Rays Acquired: RHP Andrew Moore, RHP Tommy Romero

May 8

Reds Acquired: RHP Matt Harvey

Mets Acquired: C Devin Mesoraco, cash considerations