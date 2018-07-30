2018 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Lance Lynn, Roberto Osuna and details for every deal made

The biggest name on the trade market in 2018 changed hands during the All-Star break, with the Dodgers shipping five prospects to the Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. But Machado's far from the only impact player who will be acquired by contenders before the July 31 trade deadline.

You can follow all the latest trades and rumors on CBS Sports HQ and at CBSSports.com. In this space, we'll keep you up to date on all the trades made before the deadline.

Want more? You can read all about the key names likely to be available in the trade market, in the infield, the outfield, the rotation and the bullpen, depending on what your team needs. Then you can take a look at the top 25 prospects that rebuilding teams can target in trade talks. Finally, we've broken down what each potential playoff contender should be looking to do on the market, including the Astros, the Athletics, the Braves, the Brewers, the Cubs, the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, the Giants, the Indians, the Mariners, the Nationals, the Phillies, the Red Sox, the Rockies and, last but not least, the Yankees.

July 30

Yankees Acquired: RHP Lance Lynn, cash considerations

Twins Acquired: RHP Luis Rijo, 1B/OF Tyler Austin

July 30

Mariners Acquired: RHP Adam Warren

Yankees Acquired: International bonus pool money

July 30

Astros Acquired: RHP Roberto Osuna

Blue Jays Acquired: RHP Ken Giles, RHP Hector Perez, RHP David Paulino

July 30

Mariners Acquired: LHP Zach Duke

Twins Acquired: RHP Chase De Jong, INF Ryan Costello

July 29

Braves Acquired: RHP Brad Brach

Orioles Acquired: International bonus pool money

July 29

White Sox Acquired: LHP Caleb Frare

Yankees Acquired: International bonus pool money

Trades during 2018 MLB season

July 28

Cardinals Acquired: LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Giovanny Gallegos

Yankees Acquired: 1B Luke Voit and international bonus pool money

July 28

Brewers Acquired: 3B Mike Moustakas

Royals Acquired: OF Brett Phillips and RHP Jorge Lopez

July 27

Astros Acquired: RHP Ryan Pressly

Twins Acquired: RHP Jorge Alcala and OF Gilberto Celestino

July 27

Phillies Acquired: INF Asdrubal Cabrera

Mets Acquired: RHP Franklyn Kilome

July 27

Diamondbacks Acquired: IF Eduardo Escobar

Twins Acquired: RHP Jhoan Duran, OF Gabriel Maciel and OF Ernie De La Trinidad

July 27

Mariners Acquired: RHP Sam Tuivailala

Cardinals Acquired: RHP Seth Elledge

July 27

Cubs Acquired: LHP Cole Hamels and cash considerations

Rangers Acquired: RHP Eddie Butler, RHP Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later

July 26

Braves Acquired: LHP Johnny Venters

Rays Acquired: International signing slot

July 26

Yankees Acquired: LHP J.A. Happ

Blue Jays Acquired: 3B Brandon Drury and OF Billy McKinney

July 26

Brewers Acquired: RHP Joakim Soria

White Sox Acquired: LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez

July 26

Astros Acquired: C Martin Maldonado

Angels Acquired: LHP Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money

July 26

Rockies Acquired: RHP Seung-Hwan Oh

Blue Jays Acquired: 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall and cash considerations

July 25

Diamondbacks Acquired: RHP Matt Andriese

Rays Acquired: RHP Brian Shaffer and C Michael Perez

July 25

Red Sox Acquired: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Rays Acquired: LHP Jalen Beeks

July 24

Yankees Acquired: LHP Zach Britton

Orioles Acquired: RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll and LHP Josh Rogers

July 22

Royals Acquired: OF Brian Goodwin

Nationals Acquired: RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan

July 21

Athletics Acquired: RHP Jeurys Familia

Mets Acquired: 3B William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money

July 19

Cubs Acquired: RHP Jesse Chavez

Rangers Acquired: LHP Tyler Thomas

June 15

Brewers Acquired: RHP Chad Whitmer

Yankees Acquired: International bonus cash

May 25

Mariners Acquired: RHP Alex Colome, OF Denard Span

Rays Acquired: RHP Andrew Moore, RHP Tommy Romero