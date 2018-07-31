2018 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Tommy Pham, Brad Ziegler and details for every deal made

Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline

The biggest name on the trade market in 2018 changed hands during the All-Star break, with the Dodgers shipping five prospects to the Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. But Machado's far from the only impact player who will be acquired by contenders before the July 31 trade deadline.

You can follow all the latest trades and rumors on CBS Sports HQ and at CBSSports.com. In this space, we'll keep you up to date on all the trades made before the deadline.

Want more? You can read all about the key names likely to be available in the trade market, in the infield, the outfield, the rotation and the bullpen, depending on what your team needs. Then you can take a look at the top 25 prospects that rebuilding teams can target in trade talks. Finally, we've broken down what each potential playoff contender should be looking to do on the market, including the Astros, the Athletics, the Braves, the Brewers, the Cubs, the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, the Giants, the Indians, the Mariners, the Nationals, the Phillies, the Red Sox, the Rockies and, last but not least, the Yankees.

July 31
Diamondbacks
Acquired: RHP Brad Ziegler
Marlins
Acquired: RHP Tommy Eveld
July 31
Indians
Acquired: CF Leonys Martin, RHP Kyle Dowdy

Tigers
Acquired: SS Willi Castro
July 31
Rays
Acquired: OF Tommy Pham, international bonus pool money

Cardinals
Acquired: LHP Genesis Cabrera, OF Justin Williams, RHP Roel Ramirez
July 31
Pirates
Acquired: RHP Keone Kela

Rangers
Acquired: LHP Taylor Hearn and a player to be named later
July 30
Red Sox
Acquired: 2B Ian Kinsler, cash considerations

Angels
Acquired: RHP Ty Buttrey, LHP Williams Jerez
July 30
Braves
Acquired: OF Adam Duvall

Reds
Acquired: RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Matt Wisler, OF Preston Tucker
July 30
Yankees
Acquired: RHP Lance Lynn, cash considerations

Twins
Acquired: RHP Luis Rijo, 1B/OF Tyler Austin
July 30
Mariners
Acquired: RHP Adam Warren

Yankees
Acquired: International bonus pool money
July 30
Astros
Acquired: RHP Roberto Osuna

Blue Jays
Acquired: RHP Ken Giles, RHP Hector Perez, RHP David Paulino
July 30
Mariners
Acquired: LHP Zach Duke

Twins
Acquired: RHP Chase De Jong, INF Ryan Costello
July 29
Braves
Acquired: RHP Brad Brach

Orioles
Acquired: International bonus pool money
July 29
White Sox
Acquired: LHP Caleb Frare

Yankees
Acquired: International bonus pool money

Trades during 2018 MLB season

July 28
Cardinals
Acquired: LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Giovanny Gallegos

Yankees
Acquired: 1B Luke Voit and international bonus pool money
July 28
Brewers
Acquired: 3B Mike Moustakas

Royals
Acquired: OF Brett Phillips and RHP Jorge Lopez
July 27
Astros
Acquired: RHP Ryan Pressly

Twins
Acquired: RHP Jorge Alcala and OF Gilberto Celestino
July 27
Phillies
Acquired: INF Asdrubal Cabrera

Mets
Acquired: RHP Franklyn Kilome
July 27
Diamondbacks
Acquired: IF Eduardo Escobar

Twins
Acquired: RHP Jhoan Duran, OF Gabriel Maciel and OF Ernie De La Trinidad
July 27
Mariners
Acquired: RHP Sam Tuivailala

Cardinals
Acquired: RHP Seth Elledge
July 27
Cubs
Acquired: LHP Cole Hamels and cash considerations

Rangers
Acquired: RHP Eddie Butler, RHP Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later
July 26
Braves
Acquired: LHP Johnny Venters

Rays
Acquired: International signing slot
July 26
Yankees
Acquired: LHP J.A. Happ

Blue Jays
Acquired: 3B Brandon Drury and OF Billy McKinney
July 26
Brewers
Acquired: RHP Joakim Soria

White Sox
Acquired: LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez
July 26
Astros
Acquired: C Martin Maldonado

Angels
Acquired: LHP Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money
July 26
Rockies
Acquired: RHP Seung-Hwan Oh

Blue Jays
Acquired: 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall and cash considerations
July 25
Diamondbacks
Acquired: RHP Matt Andriese

Rays
Acquired: RHP Brian Shaffer and C Michael Perez
July 25
Red Sox
Acquired: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Rays
Acquired: LHP Jalen Beeks
July 24
Yankees
Acquired: LHP Zach Britton

Orioles
Acquired: RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll and LHP Josh Rogers
July 22
Royals
Acquired: OF Brian Goodwin

Nationals
Acquired: RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan
July 21
Athletics
Acquired: RHP Jeurys Familia

Mets
Acquired: 3B William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money
July 19
Cubs
Acquired: RHP Jesse Chavez

Rangers
Acquired: LHP Tyler Thomas
July 19
Indians
Acquired: RP Brad Hand and RP Adam Cimber

Padres
Acquired: C Francisco Mejia
July 19
Twins
Acquired: OF Jeremy Hazelbaker

Rays
Acquired: Cash considerations
July 18
Dodgers
Acquired: SS Manny Machado

Orioles
Acquired: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop and IF Breyvic Valera
July 16
Rays
Acquired: LHP Hoby Milner

Phillies
Acquired: Cash considerations
July 6
Indians
Acquired: RHP James Hoyt

Astros
Acquired: RHP Tommy DeJuneas
June 28
Red Sox
Acquired: 1B/OF Steve Pearce and cash considerations

Blue Jays
Acquired: SS Santiago Espinal
June 18
Nationals
Acquired: RHP Kelvin Herrera

Royals
Acquired: OF Blake Perkins, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and RHP Yohanse Morel
June 15
Brewers
Acquired: RHP Chad Whitmer

Yankees
Acquired: International bonus cash
June 6
Diamondbacks
Acquired: OF Jon Jay

Royals
Acquired: LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Elvis Luciano
May 25
Mariners
Acquired: RHP Alex Colome, OF Denard Span

Rays
Acquired: RHP Andrew Moore, RHP Tommy Romero
May 22
Twins
Acquired: 1B Chris Carter

Angels
Acquired: Cash considerations
May 8
Reds
Acquired: RHP Matt Harvey
Mets
Acquired: C Devin Mesoraco, cash considerations
May 5
Indians
Acquired: RHP Oliver Drake

Brewers
Acquired: Cash considerations
April 10
Rays
Acquired: OF Jeremy Hazelbaker

Diamondbacks
Acquired: Cash considerations
April 2
Diamondbacks
Acquired: RHP Stefan Crichton

Orioles
Acquired: PTBNL or cash
March 31
Athletics
Acquired: RHP Josh Lucas

Cardinals
Acquired: RHP Casey Meisner
