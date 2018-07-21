2018 MLB Trade Tracker: Familia, Machado, Hand and details for every deal made before the deadline
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
The biggest name on the trade market in 2018 changed hands during the All-Star break, with the Dodgers shipping five prospects to the Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. But Machado's far from the only impact player who will be acquired by contenders before the July 31 trade deadline.
You can follow all the latest trades and rumors on CBS Sports HQ and at CBSSports.com. In this space, we'll keep you up to date on all the trades made before the deadline.
Want more? You can read all about the key names likely to be available in the trade market, in the infield, the outfield, the rotation and the bullpen, depending on what your team needs. Then you can take a look at the top 25 prospects that rebuilding teams can target in trade talks. Finally, we've broken down what each potential playoff contender should be looking to do on the market, including the Astros, the Athletics, the Braves, the Brewers, the Cubs, the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, the Giants, the Indians, the Mariners, the Nationals, the Phillies, the Red Sox, the Rockies and, last but not least, the Yankees.
Trades during 2018 MLB season
|Acquired: SS Manny Machado
|Acquired: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop and IF Breyvic Valera
|Acquired: 1B/OF Steve Pearce and cash considerations
|Acquired: SS Santiago Espinal
|Acquired: RHP Kelvin Herrera
|Acquired: OF Blake Perkins, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and RHP Yohanse Morel
