2018 MLB Trade Tracker: Joakim Soria, Seung-Hwan Oh and details for every deal made before the deadline

Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline

The biggest name on the trade market in 2018 changed hands during the All-Star break, with the Dodgers shipping five prospects to the Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. But Machado's far from the only impact player who will be acquired by contenders before the July 31 trade deadline.

You can follow all the latest trades and rumors on CBS Sports HQ and at CBSSports.com. In this space, we'll keep you up to date on all the trades made before the deadline.

Want more? You can read all about the key names likely to be available in the trade market, in the infieldthe outfieldthe rotation and the bullpen, depending on what your team needs. Then you can take a look at the top 25 prospects that rebuilding teams can target in trade talks. Finally, we've broken down what each potential playoff contender should be looking to do on the market, including the Astrosthe Athleticsthe Bravesthe Brewersthe Cubsthe Diamondbacksthe Dodgersthe Giantsthe Indiansthe Marinersthe Nationalsthe Philliesthe Red Soxthe Rockies and, last but not least, the Yankees.

Trades during 2018 MLB season

July 26
Brewers
Acquired: RHP Joakim Soria
White Sox
Acquired: LHP Kodi Medeiros, RHP Wilber Perez
July 26
Astros
Acquired: C Martin Maldonado
Angels
Acquired: LHP Patrick Sandoval, international bonus pool money
July 26
Rockies
Acquired: RHP Seung-Hwan Oh

Blue Jays
Acquired: 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall, cash considerations
July 25
Diamondbacks
Acquired: RHP Matt Andriese

Rays
Acquired: RHP Brian Shaffer and C Michael Perez
July 25
Red Sox
Acquired: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Rays
Acquired: LHP Jalen Beeks
July 24
Yankees
Acquired: LHP Zach Britton

Orioles
Acquired: RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll and LHP Josh Rogers
July 22
Royals
Acquired: OF Brian Goodwin

Nationals
Acquired: RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan
July 21
Athletics
Acquired: RHP Jeurys Familia

Mets
Acquired: 3B William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money
July 19
Cubs
Acquired: RHP Jesse Chavez

Rangers
Acquired: LHP Tyler Thomas
July 19
Indians
Acquired: RP Brad Hand and RP Adam Cimber

Padres
Acquired: C Francisco Mejia
July 19
Twins
Acquired: OF Jeremy Hazelbaker

Rays
Acquired: Cash considerations
July 18
Dodgers
Acquired: SS Manny Machado

Orioles
Acquired: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop and IF Breyvic Valera
July 16
Rays
Acquired: LHP Hoby Milner

Phillies
Acquired: Cash considerations
July 6
Indians
Acquired: RHP James Hoyt

Astros
Acquired: RHP Tommy DeJuneas
June 28
Red Sox
Acquired: 1B/OF Steve Pearce and cash considerations

Blue Jays
Acquired: SS Santiago Espinal
June 18
Nationals
Acquired: RHP Kelvin Herrera

Royals
Acquired: OF Blake Perkins, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and RHP Yohanse Morel
June 15
Brewers
Acquired: RHP Chad Whitmer

Yankees
Acquired: International bonus cash
June 6
Diamondbacks
Acquired: OF Jon Jay

Royals
Acquired: LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Elvis Luciano
May 25
Mariners
Acquired: RHP Alex Colome, OF Denard Span
Rays
Acquired: RHP Andrew Moore, RHP Tommy Romero
May 22
Twins
Acquired: 1B Chris Carter

Angels
Acquired: Cash considerations
May 5
Indians
Acquired: RHP Oliver Drake

Brewers
Acquired: Cash considerations
April 10
Rays
Acquired: OF Jeremy Hazelbaker

Diamondbacks
Acquired: Cash considerations
April 2
Diamondbacks
Acquired: RHP Stefan Crichton

Orioles
Acquired: PTBNL or cash
March 31
Athletics
Acquired: RHP Josh Lucas

Cardinals
Acquired: RHP Casey Meisner
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES