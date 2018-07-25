2018 MLB Trade Tracker: Nathan Eovaldi, Zach Britton and details for every deal made before the deadline

The biggest name on the trade market in 2018 changed hands during the All-Star break, with the Dodgers shipping five prospects to the Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. But Machado's far from the only impact player who will be acquired by contenders before the July 31 trade deadline.

You can follow all the latest trades and rumors on CBS Sports HQ and at CBSSports.com. In this space, we'll keep you up to date on all the trades made before the deadline.

Trades during 2018 MLB season

July 25

Red Sox Acquired: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Rays Acquired: LHP Jalen Beeks

July 24

Yankees Acquired: LHP Zach Britton

Orioles Acquired: RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll and LHP Josh Rogers

July 22

Royals Acquired: OF Brian Goodwin

Nationals Acquired: RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan

July 21

Athletics Acquired: RHP Jeurys Familia

Mets Acquired: 3B William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money

July 19

Cubs Acquired: RHP Jesse Chavez

Rangers Acquired: LHP Tyler Thomas

June 15

Brewers Acquired: RHP Chad Whitmer

Yankees Acquired: International bonus cash