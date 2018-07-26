2018 MLB Trade Tracker: Seung-Hwan Oh, Nathan Eovaldi, Zach Britton and details for every deal made before the deadline

Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline

The biggest name on the trade market in 2018 changed hands during the All-Star break, with the Dodgers shipping five prospects to the Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. But Machado's far from the only impact player who will be acquired by contenders before the July 31 trade deadline.

You can follow all the latest trades and rumors on CBS Sports HQ and at CBSSports.com. In this space, we'll keep you up to date on all the trades made before the deadline.

Trades during 2018 MLB season

July 26
Rockies
Acquired: RHP Seung-Hwan Oh
Blue Jays
Acquired: 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall, cash considerations
July 25
Diamondbacks
Acquired: RHP Matt Andriese
Rays
Acquired: RHP Brian Shaffer and C Michael Perez
July 25
Red Sox
Acquired: RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Rays
Acquired: LHP Jalen Beeks
July 24
Yankees
Acquired: LHP Zach Britton
Orioles
Acquired: RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll and LHP Josh Rogers
July 22
Royals
Acquired: OF Brian Goodwin
Nationals
Acquired: RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan
July 21
Athletics
Acquired: RHP Jeurys Familia
Mets
Acquired: 3B William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money
July 19
Cubs
Acquired: RHP Jesse Chavez
Rangers
Acquired: LHP Tyler Thomas
July 19
Indians
Acquired: RP Brad Hand and RP Adam Cimber
Padres
Acquired: C Francisco Mejia
July 19
Twins
Acquired: OF Jeremy Hazelbaker
Rays
Acquired: Cash considerations
July 18
Dodgers
Acquired: SS Manny Machado
Orioles
Acquired: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop and IF Breyvic Valera
July 16
Rays
Acquired: LHP Hoby Milner
Phillies
Acquired: Cash considerations
July 6
Indians
Acquired: RHP James Hoyt
Astros
Acquired: RHP Tommy DeJuneas
June 28
Red Sox
Acquired: 1B/OF Steve Pearce and cash considerations
Blue Jays
Acquired: SS Santiago Espinal
June 18
Nationals
Acquired: RHP Kelvin Herrera
Royals
Acquired: OF Blake Perkins, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and RHP Yohanse Morel
June 15
Brewers
Acquired: RHP Chad Whitmer
Yankees
Acquired: International bonus cash
June 6
Diamondbacks
Acquired: OF Jon Jay
Royals
Acquired: LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Elvis Luciano
May 22
Twins
Acquired: 1B Chris Carter
Angels
Acquired: Cash considerations
May 5
Indians
Acquired: RHP Oliver Drake
Brewers
Acquired: Cash considerations
April 10
Rays
Acquired: OF Jeremy Hazelbaker
Diamondbacks
Acquired: Cash considerations
April 2
Diamondbacks
Acquired: RHP Stefan Crichton
Orioles
Acquired: PTBNL or cash
March 31
Athletics
Acquired: RHP Josh Lucas
Cardinals
Acquired: RHP Casey Meisner
