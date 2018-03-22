2018 MLB win projections, picks: Odds Cardinals finish under 86 wins
Our advanced computer model simulated the Cardinals' entire 2018 season 10,000 times
The St. Louis Cardinals made the playoffs every year from 2011 to 2015, a stretch that also saw two trips to the World Series, one of which ended with a title. After two years of remaining home from the postseason since that point, the Cardinals look to return to contention in 2018.
Oddsmakers list the Cardinals at 18/1 to win the World Series, while the over-under for total wins is 86.
Before you make a pick on the Cardinals' 2018 campaign, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.
Now, the model has simulated every game, every at-bat and every possible stat for the Cardinals in 2018 and come up with some surprising results.
It is projecting 87.6 wins in the regular season for the Cardinals, clearing oddsmakers' expectations by over 1.5 wins.
St. Louis took advantage of the fire sale in Miami this offseason, acquiring outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins. He'll likely bat clean-up after hitting 37 home runs last season. He joins 2017 breakout star Tommy Pham and Dexter Fowler to form a top-tier outfield.
Add in veteran stalwart Yadier Molina at catcher and Matt Carpenter, Jose Martinez and Paul DeJong in the infield, and the Cardinals certainly have a postseason-worthy lineup.
Starting pitching might be what holds them back, however. Lance Lynn, who led all St. Louis starters with a 3.43 ERA last season, has moved on. Carlos Martinez is a solid No. 1, but the rest of the rotation has questions about experience, injury history and age.
After running the NL Central for much of this decade, St. Louis appears to now be a step behind the Cubs and must also contend with an improved Milwaukee squad. The model has the Cardinals winning the division in just 19.1 percent of simulations, but their overall postseason outlook is fairly strong with a 58 percent chance of making the playoffs.
The World Series remains a long shot, however, as they win it all in just 2.7 percent of simulations. Their 18/1 odds imply a championship probability of 5.3 percent, meaning you should stay away from that bet.
