2018 MLB World Series odds: Predictions, picks, and teams to fade from data scientist

With MLB's Opening Day just round the corner, it's time to look ahead to the 2018 World Series. Shrewd bettors are jumping on teams now before the first pitch of the regular season is thrown on March 29.



Before you make your picks on MLB futures, you need to see what SportsLine expert Michael Rusk has to say. Finishing his first novel, "Why Vegas Never Closes," Rusk has built his name by exploiting flaws in public betting.



With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. And that's exactly what "The Prodigy" did last year, returning over $3,000 for anybody who followed his data-driven MLB selections with $100 bets.



Now, he has examined the odds of every team winning the 2018 World Series and locked in his top targets and teams you need to avoid like the plague. He's only sharing all that over at SportsLine.



We can tell you he's eyeing the Red Sox, who are going off at 10/1. With ace David Price healthy and J.D. Martinez now in the fold, the boys from Boston are poised for a deep run in 2018.

"With so much commotion in the AL East, the Red Sox are completely flying under the radar," Rusk told SportsLine. "Team culture has been revitalized with new skipper and former teammate Alex Cora, and the Red Sox have a completely different mindset coming into the 2018 season."



One surprise: Rusk wants no part of the Angels, even though Vegas views them as a top-10 contender.



Superstar Mike Trout opens the year healthy after missing a chunk of 2017 due to injury. And the Angels made a huge splash this offseason by signing international star Shohei Ohtani, a dynamic pitcher and hitter.



But Rusk has concerns about the Angels' starting rotation from top to bottom. Their lineup is top-heavy, lacking the pop needed at the bottom of the order to get past other AL powers.



"The Angels may be an above-.500 team this season, but if you think they're getting past a flooded AL, you are crazy," Rusk said. "Same old injury-riddled Angels here. Avoid."



Rusk is also eyeing one team getting odds of longer than 30/1, and he's fading one team Vegas absolutely loves.



Who is Rusk backing to win the 2018 World Series? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Michael Rusk's futures bets and top picks for the 2018 World Series, all from the expert who returned over $3,000 to $100 MLB bettors last season.



Houston Astros 5/1

Los Angeles Dodgers 11/2

New York Yankees 13/2

Cleveland Indians 6/1

Chicago Cubs 15/2

Washington Nationals 19/2

Boston Red Sox 10/1

St. Louis Cardinals 22/1

Los Angeles Angels 25/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 28/1

Milwaukee Brewers 30/1

Minnesota Twins 30/1

New York Mets 35/1

Toronto Blue Jays 35/1

Seattle Mariners 40/1

Colorado Rockies 40/1

San Francisco Giants 50/1

Philadelphia Phillies 75/1

Tampa Bay Rays 150/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 150/1

Atlanta Braves 175/1

Texas Rangers 200/1

Baltimore Orioles 200/1

Chicago White Sox 200/1

Oakland Athletics 200/1

San Diego Padres 200/1