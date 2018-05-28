2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket, regional matchups: What to know about the road to Omaha
The road to the 2018 College World Series in Omaha begins soon
On Monday, the selection committee announced the field of 64 for the 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. Before we unveil the bracket, let's run down a few of the essentials ...
- The field includes 31 automatic bids via conference championships and 33 at-large entrants. The first round of play is known as the regional, and it's a round-robin, double-elimination format. Each of the top 16 overall seeds hosts its respective regional, when possible.
- The winner of each regional advances to the super regional. The super regional is a best-of-three series format.
- The winner of each super regional -- eight teams in all -- advances to the College World Series in Omaha.
- The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.
- The field of 64 also includes eight national national seeds, which you may consider the pre-tourney favorites to reach Omaha. Here they are, ranked in order ...
- Florida
- Stanford
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Georgia
If a national seed wins its region, then it hosts the super regional. Otherwise, the sites of the super regionals will be announced after the regional round concludes.)
Now here are the matchups for all 16 regionals (each region is seeded one through four) ...
Athens Regional
- Georgia
- Duke
- Troy
- Campbell
Austin Regional
- Texas
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Texas Southern
Chapel Hill Regional
- North Carolina
- Purdue
- Houston
- North Carolina A&T
Clemson Regional
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- St. John's
- Morehead State
Corvallis Regional
- Oregon State
- LSU
- San Diego State
- Northwestern State
Conway Regional
- Coastal Carolina
- UConn
- Washington
- LIU-Brooklyn
DeLand Regional
- Stetson
- South Florida
- Oklahoma State
- Hartford
Fayetteville Regional
- Arkansas
- Southern Mississippi
- Dallas Baptist
- Oral Roberts
Gainesville Regional
- Florida
- Jacksonville
- Florida Atlantic
- Columbia
Greenville Regional
- East Carolina
- South Carolina
- Ohio State
- UNC-Wilmington
Lubbock Regional
- Texas Tech
- Louisville
- Kent State
- New Mexico State
Minneapolis Regional
- Minnesota
- UCLA
- Gonzaga
- Canisius
Oxford Regional
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee Tech
- Missouri State
- St. Louis
Raleigh Regional
- NC State
- Auburn
- Northeastern
- Army
Stanford Regional
- Stanford
- Baylor
- Cal State Fullerton
- Wright State
Tallahassee Regional
- Florida State
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma
- Samford
And here's a link to NCAA.com's interactive bracket, which includes region-to-region pairings.
Now for some dates to know ...
- Regional play gets underway on Friday, June 1 and runs through Monday, June 4.
- The Super Regionals will run from from June 8 through June 11.
- The College World Series in Omaha will begin on June 16 and last until June 26 or 27.
Now let's light this candle.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS, May 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers climbing
The Red Sox, Yankees and Astros head up the rankings, but what's with the NL West?
-
Keri: How Phillies rebuild has worked
The Phillies' rebuilding effort has produced a crop of young stars that's built to win for...
-
Yankees vs. Astros odds, May 28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Yankees vs. Astros 10,000 times
-
MLB Sunday: Indians stun Astros
Plus Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a scary injury and everything you need to know about Sunday's...
-
Indians stun Astros in 9th, win in 14th
Allen's second career home run was a 14th inning walk-off against the defending World Series...