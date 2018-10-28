2018 World Series: Devers, Pearce, Bogaerts contribute to five-run inning for triumphant Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox hadn't held a lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series through the first eight innings. Instead they had overcame a 4-0 deficit thanks to timely home runs by Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce. In the ninth, the Red Sox offense kept rolling, not only taking the lead but extending it to the point where they were able to secure the 9-6 win and a comfortable 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, despite a little drama from the Dodgers.

Brock Holt got the fun started for the Red Sox with a double to left field. Rafael Devers then pinch-hit for Sandy Leon and delivered his second big hit of the postseason. Back in Game 5 of the ALCS, it was Devers who notched a three-run home run in what proved to be a 4-1 win against the Houston Astros. On Saturday, Devers didn't homer -- he did hit this single to give the Red Sox the lead, however:

Rafael Devers comes up HUGE for Boston. The Red Sox have the LEAD.pic.twitter.com/7GVgmV6r7O — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 28, 2018

The Dodgers would retire Blake Swihart before walking Mookie Betts and allowing a single to Andrew Benintendi. Pearce again did his part, this time doubling against Kenta Maeda to open up the lead to four runs:

Xander Bogaerts subsequently drove in another run, making it 9-4. Just like that, the game was out of reach for the Dodgers.

The Red Sox offense had been dormant on Friday and through most of Saturday's game. But the late stages served as a reminder that this lineup -- almost from top to bottom -- is as opposing as any group in the majors.