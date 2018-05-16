2018 World Series odds: Yankees now the favorites, according to one bookmaker

Since the Yankees have their seen the first two games of their high-level interleague clash with the Nationals get banged, perhaps they can take time to reflect on their highly promising outlook. The Yankees at this writing are 10-2 in the month of May and have won 19 of their last 22 overall. That impressive run has given them the best record in baseball.

As such, it's perhaps not surprising that the Yankees are now favored by at least one bookmaker to win the 2018 World Series. Here are the latest World Series odds from Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) ...

A mere two weeks ago, the Astros were the favorites, and the Yankees were back at 9/1. In the NL, the Cubs have the best odds at the moment. Keep an eye on the Braves, though. They've had a strong season to date despite playing a pretty tough schedule. Last time out, they were at 70/1, so they're the big movers. This writer would absolutely stay away from the Dodgers at 20/1, but the Nationals at 16/1 look like a potential value play.

