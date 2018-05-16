2018 World Series odds: Yankees now the favorites, according to one bookmaker
These odds come courtesy of Bovada.lv
Since the Yankees have their seen the first two games of their high-level interleague clash with the Nationals get banged, perhaps they can take time to reflect on their highly promising outlook. The Yankees at this writing are 10-2 in the month of May and have won 19 of their last 22 overall. That impressive run has given them the best record in baseball.
As such, it's perhaps not surprising that the Yankees are now favored by at least one bookmaker to win the 2018 World Series. Here are the latest World Series odds from Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) ...
- New York Yankees: 5/1
- Houston Astros: 11/2
- Boston Red Sox: 13/2
- Chicago Cubs: 10/1
- Arizona Diamondbacks: 12/1
- Los Angeles Angels: 12/1
- St. Louis Cardinals: 14/1
- Washington Nationals: 16/1
- Atlanta Braves: 18/1
- Cleveland Indians: 18/1
- Los Angeles Dodgers: 20/1
- New York Mets: 22/1
- Colorado Rockies: 24/1
- Milwaukee Brewers: 25/1
- Philadelphia Phillies: 25/1
- San Francisco Giants: 25/1
- Minnesota Twins: 30/1
- Pittsburgh Pirates: 33/1
- Seattle Mariners: 50/1
- Toronto Blue Jays: 55/1
- Detroit Tigers: 150/1
- Oakland Athletics: 175/1
- Tampa Bay Rays: 200/1
- Texas Rangers: 250/1
- Chicago White Sox: 500/1
- San Diego Padres: 500/1
- Baltimore Orioles: 750/1
- Cincinnati Reds: 750/1
- Kansas City Royals: 750/1
- Miami Marlins: 750/1
A mere two weeks ago, the Astros were the favorites, and the Yankees were back at 9/1. In the NL, the Cubs have the best odds at the moment. Keep an eye on the Braves, though. They've had a strong season to date despite playing a pretty tough schedule. Last time out, they were at 70/1, so they're the big movers. This writer would absolutely stay away from the Dodgers at 20/1, but the Nationals at 16/1 look like a potential value play.
Speaking of value plays, our compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) are always combing the data to find you an edge. Check out their MLB picks every day of the regular season and playoffs.
