2018 ZiPS Projections see more of the same for Cincinnati Reds

Rebuild? What rebuild? Oh, still that rebuild.

We’re not even a full month into the offseason, yet Dan Szymborski has had his supercomputer working overtime for weeks already to produce the 2018 ZiPS projections for each and every player and MLB team. Lucky for us, the Cincinnati Reds were the first team to have their numbers crunched, and their official projections were published at FanGraphs earlier on Tuesday.

To say that there’s a wealth of information in there to sift through would be like saying you had “a little bit to eat” on Thanksgiving. There are mountains of data, projections, qualifications, and comparisons in there to digest, with the system doing its damnedest to identify outlying data and provide the smallest amount of deviation in expectations for every player of note in Cincinnati’s system to date (including the likes of Zack Cozart and Scott Feldman, since all free agents get listed with their previous teams of record).

Peruse through the projections, please. There’s a lot in there that can be viewed as promising, which is a good thing for a team as young and unproven as what the Reds can likely expect to field this season. Know this, though: what you’ll see is quite similar to what we’ve seen play out for real over the previous three seasons - namely, a pretty potent set of position players on hand paired with a pitching staff consisting mostly of unprovens and never-will-be’s.

A few tidbits deserve a bit of highlighting, of course.