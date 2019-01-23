2019 Baseball Hall of Fame: Takeaways as Mariano Rivera gets in unanimously and Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens hit a wall

There are four new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Tuesday night it was announced Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, and the late Roy Halladay were all voted into Cooperstown by the Baseball Writers Association of America. They join Harold Baines and Lee Smith, who were voted in by the Today's Game committee earlier this winter, as the 2019 class.

The BBWAA has now voted 20 players into the Hall of Fame the last six years. They voted at least two players into the Hall of Fame each year since 2014, and three times in the last four years they've voted at least four players into the Hall of Fame. What an incredible run for baseball and the Hall of Fame. Here's what you need to know about this year's voting results.

The 'unanimous selection' floodgates may now be open

It makes sense that Rivera would be the first unanimous selection in Hall of Fame history. He was undeniably excellent on the field and he was a baseball statesman. It is close to impossible to construct a Hall of Fame case against Rivera. He was that good and that respected. It was going to take a special player to earn unanimous selection and Rivera is that special player.

Ultimately, being unanimous doesn't matter because everyone goes into the same Hall of Fame. That said, now that the "first unanimous selection" barrier has been broken, I suspect we'll see it happen more often in the future. In fact, we could see it again as soon as next year, when Derek Jeter joins the ballot for the first time. It won't happen often, of course, but with the voting body skewing younger, I think it's only a matter of time until we see another unanimous selection.

Bonds and Clemens aren't gaining enough support

It's starting to look like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens and will not receive enough support for Hall of Fame induction. The two did see an increase in support this year, their seventh years on the ballot, but it was a small increase. I expected both to see their voting percentage jump into the mid-60s this year. Instead:

Barry Bonds Roger Clemens 2013 36.2% 37.6% 2014 34.7% 35.4% 2015 36.8% 37.5% 2016 44.3% 45.2% 2017 53.8% 54.1% 2018 56.4% 57.3% 2019 59.1% 59.5%

Bonds and Clemens had careers that belong in the inner circle of the inner circle of the Hall of Fame, but both are on the outside looking in due to performance-enhancing drug ties. In their seven years on the ballot, they've each gained about 22 percent points of support. To get into Cooperstown, they have to gain roughly 16 more percent points. That's tough.

Both Bonds and Clemens have hit a wall. With minimal gains the last two years, it doesn't look like either guy will reach the 75-percent threshold needed for induction in their final three years of eligibility, even with the typical final year support boost. Three years is a long time of course, and support could increase. For now, Bonds and Clemens do not appear to be making enough gains to find themselves voted into Cooperstown one day.

The 'final year bump' wasn't enough for McGriff

Historically, players in their final year of Hall of Fame eligibility get a big boost in support, and that was certainly the case for Fred McGriff. He hovered in the 20-24 percent range in his first nine years on the ballot. This year that jumped to 39.8 percent. On one hand, an increase like that is substantial. On the other, it wasn't enough to get McGriff close to the 75-percent threshold.

Now that his 10 years on the ballot have been exhausted, McGriff moves on to the committee portion of the Hall of Fame voting. The Today's Game committee, which considers players from 1988 to the present, will meet again in 2021. That's when McGriff will next be considered for the Hall of Fame. My hunch is he'll get in easily in three years. It is another three years McGriff has to wait though, after waiting 10 years on the BBWAA ballot.

Schilling is inching closer to induction

Among non-PED players, Curt Schilling is the most controversial player on the Hall of Fame ballot given his social media activity -- activity that cost him his job as an analyst at ESPN. This was Schilling's seventh year on the ballot and he received his highest level of support yet. His voting percentages:

2013: 38.8 percent

2014: 29.2 percent

2015: 39.2 percent

2016: 52.3 percent

2017: 45.0 percent

2018: 51.2 percent

2019: 60.9 percent

Unlike Bonds and Clemens, who've only gained a few percentage points in recent years, Schilling gained nearly 10 percentage points this year and more than 15 percentage points the last two years. He only has three years remaining on the ballot, and getting over the 75-percent threshold will take some work, but I am more optimistic about Schilling's chances than I am Bonds' or Clemens'. Those two have made small gains in recent years. Schilling's support is growing considerably.

Coors Field is holding Walker, Helton back

Fair or not, the extreme hitter's environment that is Coors Field appears to be holding Larry Walker and Todd Helton back. Helton was on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year and he received only 16.5 percent of the vote, well below what you'd expect a member of the .300/.400/.500 club to receive. That's because voters are dinging his numbers for the Coors Field effect. Is he getting dinged too much? Maybe. It is what it is.

As for Walker, he received 54.6 percent of the vote this year, up considerably from 34.1 percent last year and easily his highest total in his nine years on the ballot. It is still well short of the 75-percent threshold going into his final year on the ballot. Walker gained 88 votes this year and that's great. He needs to gain another 88 next year to get in, and only one player in history (Barry Larkin) has gained that many votes in back-to-back years. It'll be tough for Walker to get in next year.

It seems to me Walker and Helton -- and other Rockies players, eventually -- are hurt by Coors Field more than other Hall of Fame hopefuls are hurt (or helped) by their ballpark. You won't hear anyone mention Jeter's numbers were inflated by hitter friendly Yankee Stadium when he's on the ballot next year. At the very least, Helton and Walker are receiving less support than their raw numbers would lead you to believe. Coors Field is the obvious culprit.

Sosa, Jones are just barely hanging on

Sammy Sosa, who sits ninth on the all-time home run list and is the only player in history with three 60-homer seasons, received 36 Hall of Fame votes this year. That works out to 8.5 percent, just above the five percent needed to remain on the ballot another season. Check out Sosa's year-by-year voting percentages:

2013: 12.5 percent

2014: 7.2 percent

2015: 6.6 percent

2016: 7.0 percent

2017: 8.6 percent

2018: 7.8 percent

2019: 8.5 percent

Andruw Jones does not have the home run credentials Sosa has, but he spent a decade as one of the best center fielders in the sport, and he is arguably the best defensive center fielder in baseball history. But, because he was largely done as an everyday player at age 30, Jones has received only 7.3 percent and 7.5 percent of the vote in his two years on the ballot.

As I was watched them play in the 1990s and early 2000s, I thought Sosa and Jones were slam dunk Hall of Famers. Instead, Sosa has struggled to clear even eight percent due to PED ties, and Jones is being hurt by his short peak. If Jones had his 10-year peak from ages 24-33 instead of 20-29, would he get more support? Maybe! The early decline is hurting him. Jones, like Sosa, is only barely hanging on to the ballot.