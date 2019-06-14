2019 College World Series odds: Predictions, picks, teams to avoid from Vegas expert

College baseball is down to eight teams that will converge on TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha for the 2019 College World Series. The action gets underway at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the championship series beginning on June 24. The latest 2019 College World Series odds have a pair of SEC squads, Vanderbilt and Arkansas, going off as the co-favorites at 3-1. They're followed by Mississippi State at 4-1, Louisville and Texas Tech at 8-1, and Auburn and Florida State at 10-1. Michigan rounds out the college baseball championship odds board at 12-1. Before making any 2019 College World Series picks of your own, be sure to see the baseball predictions from legendary Vegas bookmaker and SportsLine expert Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts can spot a bad line from a mile away, and now he's locked in on the College World Series 2019 and revealed his teams to back and to fade. You can see all his picks only at SportsLine.

For the College World Series 2019, we can tell you Roberts is high on Mississippi State, who's listed at 4-1 odds.

"Mississippi State swept both regionals at home in Starkville, which included eliminating No. 3 Stanford," Roberts told SportsLine. "The Bulldogs are the second-best hitting team in the tournament, batting .316, which was fourth-best in the nation. And they can pitch, too. Their 3.59 ERA was 19th best, led by lefty Ethan Small (10-2, 1.76 ERA), who will start Sunday against Auburn."

A stunner: Roberts is completely fading Arkansas, one of the co-favorites at 3-1. The Razorbacks have a batting average (.299) that's significantly lower than the competition and a team ERA (3.96) that's higher than other top 2019 College World Series contenders. The Razorbacks also were swept by Texas A&M in a two-game series to end the regular season and then won just one game in the SEC Tournament. Roberts sees far better values than the 3-1 premium Arkansas is going off at.

Roberts has also isolated a critical x-factor that makes him especially high on a major long shot that would bring a massive return. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is, and get all of Roberts' picks and analysis, at SportsLine.

Which team wins the 2019 College World Series? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2019 College World Series odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Roberts' picks, all from the legendary expert who has set lines in Vegas for two decades.

2019 College World Series odds to win:

Vanderbilt 3-1

Arkansas 3-1

Mississippi State 4-1

Louisville 8-1

Texas Tech 8-1

Auburn 10-1

Florida State 10-1

Michigan 12-1