2019 College World Series odds: Predictions, top picks, teams to avoid from Vegas expert

Vanderbilt's J.J. Bleday (fifth overall), Texas Tech's Josh Jung (eighth) and Mississippi State's Ethan Small (28th) were among the players picked in the first round of the MLB Draft, but they all have unfinished business as their teams compete in the 2019 College World Series, which gets underway at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. The latest 2019 College World Series odds give the edge to three SEC squads. Arkansas and Vanderbilt are the co-favorites at 3-1, followed closely by Mississippi State at 4-1. Auburn (10-1) is the fourth SEC team in the 2019 College World Series bracket, while Louisville (8-1), Texas Tech (8-1), Florida State (10-1) and Michigan (12-1) round out the contenders. With such a loaded field set to converge on Omaha, be sure to see the college baseball predictions from Vegas legend Micah Roberts before locking in any 2019 College World Series picks of your own.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts can spot a bad line from a mile away, and now he's locked in on the College World Series 2019 and revealed his teams to back and to fade. You can see all his picks only at SportsLine.

For the College World Series 2019, we can tell you Roberts is high on Mississippi State, who's listed at 4-1 odds.

"Mississippi State swept both regionals at home in Starkville, which included eliminating No. 3 Stanford," Roberts told SportsLine. "The Bulldogs are the second-best hitting team in the tournament, batting .316, which was fourth-best in the nation. And they can pitch, too. Their 3.59 ERA was 19th best, led by lefty Ethan Small (10-2, 1.76 ERA), who will start Sunday against Auburn."

A stunner: Roberts is completely fading Texas Tech, who's tied for the fourth-best College World Series 2019 odds at 8-1. The Red Raiders feature Josh Jung at third base, a top-10 pick by the Texas Rangers who hit .342 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. He anchored a lineup that hit .301, good for 17th best in the nation.

But pitching is a major concern for Texas Tech entering Omaha. The staff has a 4.00 ERA, one of the highest among the remaining teams. And Tech went just 3-2 in the Big 12 Tournament, dropping two games to West Virginia. Texas Tech also got pushed to the brink in the Super Regionals, dropping a game against Oklahoma State before ultimately pulling out a tight Game 3 win. The Cowboys scored at least six runs in each game in that series, and Roberts sees better values in this loaded 2019 College World Series field.

Roberts has also isolated a critical x-factor that makes him especially high on a major long shot that would bring a massive return. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is, and get all of Roberts' picks and analysis, at SportsLine.

Which team wins the 2019 College World Series? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2019 College World Series odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Roberts' picks, all from the legendary expert who has set lines in Vegas for two decades.

2019 College World Series odds to win:

Vanderbilt 3-1

Arkansas 3-1

Mississippi State 4-1

Louisville 8-1

Texas Tech 8-1

Auburn 10-1

Florida State 10-1

Michigan 12-1