2019 Home Run Derby odds: Josh Bell the favorite over home-run leader Christian Yelich

The bracket for the annual Home Run Derby that will take place this coming Monday in Cleveland's Progressive Field was revealed this past Wednesday. As a refresher, it's a head-to-head bracket, and the eight players are seeded based upon their regular-season home run totals as of Wednesday. Here it is:

There has to be a gambling angle to everything -- and this isn't a complaint! -- and here are the odds from the Westgate SupeBook.

Bell: 7-2

Yelich: 4-1

Alonso: 5-1

Pederson: 6-1

Guerrero: 6-1

Santana: 8-1

Bregman: 10-1

Acuna: 10-1

Gimme some of that Carlos Santana at home action! It might be surprising for some that Yelich is the leader in home runs this year but not the favorite, but this event is different than regular-season hitting and I don't love him at 4-1 either. Of the three favorites, Bell is the pick, and my best value picks are Santana and Acuna. My esteemed colleague Dayn Perry is picking Bell, too.