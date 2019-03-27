2019 MLB All-Fun team: Javier Baez, Mookie Betts, Noah Syndergaard and baseball's other most entertaining players

Greetings. The 2019 Major League Baseball season is upon us. For those who are relatively new, casual fans or simply looking for players to watch this coming season, we're here to unveil an All-Fun team.
Now, this is subjective, obviously. These are the players I believe are the most fun to watch. Things that I don't think are fun: Guys who get angry when other players have fun, keeping a straight face all the time and players who aren't good. This isn't a list of the best players. Now, being the elite of the elite are obviously fun to watch, so we'll see some of those guys. We're also going to make an effort to name at least one player from every team, because we've gotta have at least one guy to watch per team in any random game, right?
Also, this is far too super-sized to be an actual team. I count 61 players and a group of runners (you'll see). It's a lot of fun and that's the point.
Let's get to it.
[Note: These aren't in any particular order. It's random.]
Molina is the king of backpicks and those are so much fun. I don't use stats necessarily in determining who is fun so I don't care if the numbers bear it out, but he seems like he is an excellent clutch hitter. That's good enough when we're talking about fun.
Rizzo charges from first base when there's a bunter against Jon Lester to the point that it looks dangerous. He can do this because he's so adept with the glove. His power and dugout hijinks on occasion don't hurt matters.
Simmons is a better defender than Lindor. One of the most underrated players in baseball has grown into a quality hitter and those who hate strikeouts should note that he struck out just 44 times in 600 plate appearances last season.
Bregman truly came into his own last season as a superstar and it was great, because he's intense out there -- in a good way! He's not one of those angry guys, he's just overly passionate while still enjoying himself. Also, there's his whole beef with Trevor Bauer.
Put all the noise aside from last postseason that caused many to start hating Machado. He hits the ball as hard as anyone in baseball and is an elite-level rangy third baseman with a rocket arm. Padres fans are going to love him in seconds flat.
Baez is my vote for the most fun player in the league. He rarely -- if ever -- gets mad at others, he plays his butt off all the time, he hits for prodigious power, he's a terror on the bases, does swim moves on slides, is a flashy and excellent defender and is incredibly excitable after big plays. This isn't even mentioning the hug heard 'round the baseball world.
Buxton had a disaster of a season in 2018. If he can erase that and hang around in the majors, do not sleep on his off-the-charts fun factor. His range in the outfield makes unbelievable catches possible and he zooms around the bases so smoothly it's like he's skating.
Puig is so polarizing. So many people think he's some punk that disrespects the game. The thing is, have you read his harrowing story in escaping Cuba and getting to America? He almost had his arm chopped off by a drug cartel. Given his life history, why shouldn't be trying to have as much fun as possible? It's a joy for me to watch. He'll often turn around and have fun with the fans from his spot in right field, too. Just remember haters, #PuigYourFriend.
Soto last season was one of the best teenage players in baseball history. He wasn't even supposed to be in the league, as he started the season in Double-A and his promotion was forced due to injuries. That's a fun story.
Encarnacion carries an imaginary parrot on his arm around the bases after home runs, and he hits a lot of them.
Pinch runner
The Royals. Whit Merrifield led the majors with 45 steals last season. In only 75 games, Adalberto Mondesi swiped 32. Billy Hamilton has been added the group and he's averaging 53 steals a year in the last five seasons. The most fun to watch on the bases, however, is Terrance Gore. Most of the time, there's really no reason to even throw.
Starting pitcher
I'll confess: Generally speaking, aside from seeing sick breaking stuff, I don't find pitchers in general really "fun." I think I'm still annoyed from watching pitchers run poles and then heading back to the clubhouse early while we position players had to keep practicing. The list won't be long due to my anti-pitcher bias.
Syndergaard has yet to put it together for a full and healthy season like his teammate Jacob deGrom did in 2018, but Thor's raw stuff might be the best in MLB history. He's capable of throwing over 100 mph with his fastball while sitting low-90s with a slider. That's outrageous and fun.
