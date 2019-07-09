2019 MLB All-Star Game predictions, odds: NL vs. AL Midsummer Classic picks from top baseball expert

Cleveland will host the 2019 MLB All-Star Game for the sixth time ever and for the second time at Progressive Field, when the American and National Leagues clash on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. The first time Cleveland hosted was in 1935 at massive Cleveland Stadium, which also boasts the two largest All-Star Game crowds - 72,086 in 1981 and 69,751 in 1954. The last time Cleveland hosted was 22 years ago, when the AL won 3-1 and hometown hero Sandy Alomar was named MVP. The AL is 3-2 in games played in Cleveland, but it was the NL's Pete Alonso who took home the Home Run Derby title on Monday. According to the latest 2019 MLB All-Star Game odds, the AL is a -120 favorite, while the NL is even money. Before locking in any 2019 All-Star Game picks and MLB predictions of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine's top MLB handicapper, Adam Thompson, has to say.

Thompson has considered that the American League will be hosting its first All-Star Game in an AL ballpark since 2014, when Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, got the honor.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees continues his torrid first-half pace. He had a 14-game hitting streak snapped on July 2, but rebounded with hits in his last four games. He hit five home runs in the second half of June and has a dozen homers and 63 RBIs on the season.

But just because the American League has owned the National League of late does not mean it is the best value on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game money line.

The NL comes armed to the MLB All-Star Game 2019 with plenty of firepower. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has been red-hot against American League teams, going 8-for-25 with a double and five RBIs in interleague play so far this season. His teammate, Freddie Freeman entered the weekend on a tear as well, with hits in five straight games and 23 home runs this season.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is 11-for-24 against American League pitching this season, including two doubles, six homers and 12 RBIs. He logged an impressive a two-homer, five-RBI performance against the crosstown rival White Sox June 19. NL starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu is 10-2 with a stellar 1.73 ERA. Since the beginning of May, Ryu has allowed more than one earned run in just two starts.

