2019 MLB All-Star Game predictions, odds: NL vs. AL Midsummer Classic picks from top-rated baseball expert

The 90th edition of baseball's Midsummer Classic unfolds on Tuesday evening at Progressive Field as the 2019 MLB All-Star Game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET. Eight-time All-Star Justin Verlander (10-4, 2.98 ERA) will start for the American League. He'll be opposed by MLB ERA leader (1.73) Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2), who takes the ball for the National League. The AL has won six years in a row, but a stacked NL squad featuring the likes of Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich and Freddie Freeman will try to break the streak this year. Vegas views it as a tight matchup, with the AL going off as a slight -120 (risk $120 to win $100) favorite, while the NL is listed at even money in the current 2019 MLB All-Star Game odds. The over-under, or total projected runs, is 8.5. In a game stacked with huge stars on both sides, you'll want to see the latest AL vs. NL predictions from elite MLB handicapper Adam Thompson before locking in any 2019 MLB All-Star Game picks of your own.

Thompson has taken into account that the AL lineup will be anchored by Mike Trout, who has not only been the top player in baseball over the past few years, but he's also dominated the Midsummer Classic. Trout has an eye-popping .467 batting average and 1.133 slugging percentage in his All-Star appearances. He homered and had a walk in last year's game.

The AL also has a pitching staff that would be the envy of any manager. Verlander, a likely Hall of Famer, has a strong chance to keep the NL's starters at bay for a few innings. Manager Alex Cora can then turn it over to big-time arms like Lucas Giolito (11-3, 3.15 ERA) and Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.09 ERA) for the middle innings. Closing options will include hard-throwing Aroldis Chapman (1.82 ERA, 24 saves) and Brad Hand (2.17 ERA, 23 saves), who should get a boost from playing in his home park in Cleveland.

But just because the American League has owned the National League of late does not mean it is the best value on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game money line.

The NL comes armed to the MLB All-Star Game 2019 with plenty of firepower. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has been red-hot against American League teams, going 8-for-25 with a double and five RBIs in interleague play so far this season. His teammate, Freddie Freeman entered the weekend on a tear as well, with hits in five straight games and 23 home runs this season.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is 11-for-24 against American League pitching this season, including two doubles, six homers and 12 RBIs. He logged an impressive a two-homer, five-RBI performance against the crosstown rival White Sox June 19.

NL starting pitcher Ryu is 10-2 with a stellar 1.73 ERA. Since the beginning of May, Ryu has allowed more than one earned run in just two starts.

