2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters revealed: Full American and National League teams, starters, pitchers, reserves

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is quickly approaching as the calendar flips to July. On Sunday, MLB revealed the full rosters for the 90th Midsummer Classic. The 2019 All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Home Run Derby is one day earlier (contestants here) and things officially get started Sunday, July 7 with the Futures Game (rosters here).

Here are the full 2019 All-Star Game rosters. Be sure to refresh this page as replacement players are named in the coming days.

National League

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will select a starting DH from the reserve players.

National League Reserves

C - Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

C - J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B - Josh Bell, Pirates

1B - Pete Alonso, Mets

2B - Jeff McNeil, Mets

2B - Mike Moustakas, Brewers

SS - Paul DeJong, Cardinals

SS - Trevor Story, Rockies

3B - Anthony Rendon, Nationals

3B - Kris Bryant, Cubs

OF - David Dahl, Rockies

OF - Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

National League Pitchers

SP - Mike Soroka, Braves

SP - Jacob deGrom, Mets

SP - Max Scherzer, Nationals

SP - Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

SP - Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers

SP - Walker Buehler, Dodgers

SP - Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

SP - Luis Castillo, Reds

SP - Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RP - Will Smith, Giants

RP - Kirby Yates, Padres

RP - Josh Hader, Brewers

American League

American League Reserves

C - James McCann, White Sox

1B - Jose Abreu, White Sox

2B - Tommy La Stella, Angels

SS - Francisco Lindor, Indians

3B - Matt Chapman, Athletics

OF - Mookie Betts, Red Sox

OF - Austin Meadows, Rays

OF - Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF/2B - Whit Merrifield, Royals

DH - J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

DH - Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

American League Pitchers

SP - Justin Verlander, Astros

SP - Gerrit Cole, Astros

SP - Lucas Giolito, White Sox

SP - Mike Minor, Rangers

SP - Jake Odorizzi, Twins

SP - Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

SP - John Means, Orioles

SP - Charlie Morton, Rays

RP - Ryan Pressly, Astros

RP - Shane Greene, Tigers

RP - Brad Hand, Indians

RP - Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

Takeaways