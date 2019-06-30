2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters revealed: Full American and National League teams, starters, pitchers, reserves

These are your 2019 American League and National League All-Stars

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is quickly approaching as the calendar flips to July. On Sunday, MLB revealed the full rosters for the 90th Midsummer Classic. The 2019 All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Home Run Derby is one day earlier (contestants here) and things officially get started Sunday, July 7 with the Futures Game (rosters here). 

Here are the full 2019 All-Star Game rosters. Be sure to refresh this page as replacement players are named in the coming days.

National League

National League starters
PlayerSelectionVoting Percentage

Second44.6 percent

Fourth38.5 percent

First39.2 percent

Second43.3 percent

Fifth51.9 percent

Second22.3 percent

Second21.0 percent

First15.0 percent

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will select a starting DH from the reserve players.

National League Reserves

C - Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
C - J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
1B - Josh Bell, Pirates
1B - Pete Alonso, Mets
2B - Jeff McNeil, Mets
2B - Mike Moustakas, Brewers
SS - Paul DeJong, Cardinals
SS - Trevor Story, Rockies
3B - Anthony Rendon, Nationals
3B - Kris Bryant, Cubs
OF - David Dahl, Rockies
OF - Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

National League Pitchers

SP - Mike Soroka, Braves
SP - Jacob deGrom, Mets
SP - Max Scherzer, Nationals
SP - Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
SP - Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers
SP - Walker Buehler, Dodgers  
SP - Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
SP - Luis Castillo, Reds
SP - Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
RP - Will Smith, Giants
RP - Kirby Yates, Padres
RP - Josh Hader, Brewers

American League 

American League starters
PlayerSelectionVoting percentage

Second47.1 percent

First49.2 percent

Third38.0 percent

First42.0 percent

Second49.1 percent

Eight25.5 percent

Third15.7 percent

Fourth10.8 percent


Hunter Pence DH •
Fourth46.7 percent

American League Reserves

C - James McCann, White Sox
1B - Jose Abreu, White Sox
2B - Tommy La Stella, Angels
SS - Francisco Lindor, Indians
3B - Matt Chapman, Athletics
OF - Mookie Betts, Red Sox
OF - Austin Meadows, Rays
OF - Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF/2B - Whit Merrifield, Royals
DH - J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
DH - Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

American League Pitchers

SP - Justin Verlander, Astros
SP - Gerrit Cole, Astros
SP - Lucas Giolito, White Sox
SP - Mike Minor, Rangers
SP - Jake Odorizzi, Twins
SP - Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
SP - John Means, Orioles
SP - Charlie Morton, Rays
RP - Ryan Pressly, Astros
RP - Shane Greene, Tigers
RP - Brad Hand, Indians
RP - Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

Takeaways

  • There are 31 first-time All-Stars this time around, which is the most since 2016. It's a testament to how much great, young talent continues to come into the league, sure, but there are several veterans making their first trip as well. 
  • How is this Anthony Rendon's first All-Star Game? It's remarkable but true. NL third base is often loaded and there aren't that many roster spots to go around. Good for him. 
  • We'll get to the snubs in a separate article, but the most mind-boggling to me is Jose Abreu over Luke Voit at first base. It would be understandable if the White Sox needed a rep, but they already had McCann and Giolito (both deservedly so). 
  • Expect Hand to be the closer for the AL, given that this game is taking place in Cleveland's Progressive Field. 
  • The NL has several excellent candidates to DH, but it feels like it should be Bell or Alonso, right? 
  • How about Charlie Morton? Through his age-33 season, he had never made an All-Star team, but now he makes it two straight. 
  • The Astros have the most All-Stars at six -- and none of them are named Jose Altuve. 
  • Dave Roberts will pick his starting pitcher and there are three of his own pitchers as options. 
  • Will Alex Cora pick Lucas Giolito? That would be quite a story. He had the worst ERA in baseball among qualified pitchers last year. To go from that to All-Star Game starter would be an amazing journey. 
