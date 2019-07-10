2019 MLB All-Star Game score: American League tops National League at 90th Midsummer Classic in Cleveland

Major League Baseball played its 2019 All-Star Game on Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The American League defeated the National League by a 4-3 score, extending its winning streak in the Midsummer Classic to seven games in a row. The AL has also won 11 of 14 dating back to 2003, the year after the game infamously ended in a tie.

The AL staked out an early lead when Alex Bregman scored on a Michael Brantley double in the second inning. The game remained 1-0 until the fifth, when Jorge Polanco plated Gary Sanchez on an infield single, making it 2-0 AL.

"Somebody go get that!" 😂



Joe @Buck was interviewing @ChristianYelich and @Cody_Bellinger when Michael Brantley drove in the first run of the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/n7MR8icLDt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2019

From there, the offense started to tick up. Charlie Blackmon homered to put the NL on the board in the sixth. The AL struck for a pair of runs in the seventh. First, Xander Bogaerts hit into a double play that scored Matt Chapman. Later, Joey Gallo homered on the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Will Smith.

Pete Alonso, who took home the Home Run Derby trophy and a $1 million prize Monday, singled to score with the bases loaded in the eighth for a two-RBI knock. The NL was unable to push across the tying or go-ahead runs, however.

Monday: Win Home Run Derby

Tuesday: Drive in 2 runs in All-Star Game@Mets rookie @Pete_Alonso20 is owning the All-Star break! pic.twitter.com/OH7QS6gEdS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2019

Masahiro Tanaka earned the win, Clayton Kershaw was charged with the loss, and Aroldis Chapman, who struck out the side in the ninth, got the save. CC Sabathia, appearing in his final All-Star Game, made a mound visit with two outs in the ninth so he could receive one last Cleveland ovation.

Afterward, Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber -- who pitched an inning and struck out the side in the fifth -- was named MVP.

Striking out the side in front of a home crowd at an All-Star Game must be the best feeling in the world.



What a moment for @Indians pitcher @ShaneBieber19 👏 pic.twitter.com/qMHNGNmHdU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2019

For those wondering, the all-time record now in All-Star Games has the AL up 45-43-1.

You can relive the 2019 All-Star Game with highlights and analysis from our live blog below.

2019 All-Star Game live updates