2019 MLB All-Star Game score: Live updates as American League, National League stars meet in Cleveland

The 2019 All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Cleveland's Progressive Field. It's the 90th edition of the Midsummer Classic and finishes off this year's All-Star festivities after Sunday's Futures Game and Monday's Home Run Derby. Justin Verlander of the Astros is starting on the mound for the American League, and he'll face Hyun-jin Ryu of the Dodgers for the National League.

Here's how to watch this year's Midsummer Classic, as well as the starting lineups for Tuesday's game.

Tuesday's game marks the first time an American League team has hosted the All-Star Game since 2014. The AL leads all-time, edging out the NL 44-43 with two ties. As far as total runs scored, the AL leads in that category tooth 369 runs to NL's 367. The AL has won six straight All-Star Games and 10 of the past 13, they'll go for their seventh straight win on Tuesday. The last NL win was in 2012, 8-0 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

The Houston Astros have the most All-Stars of any team with six: George Springer, Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley, Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly and Gerrit Cole. The All-Stars who will receive the biggest cheers will be the hometown Indians, of which there are four: shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Carlos Santana (who also participated in the Home Run Derby), reliever Brad Hand and starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

There is a rule change to this year's edition of the All-Star Game: If the game goes to extra innings, the 10th inning (and on) will start with a runner on second base each time.

You can follow the 2019 MLB All-Star Game with analysis, stats and highlights from our live blog below.

2019 All-Star Game live updates