2019 MLB All-Star Game: Stars show off their best and wildest fashion on the red carpet

It's not about who wins or loses, it's about who looks best while doing so (but yes, the winning part is important too).

MLB All-Star week is here and players are bringing their A-game to the field and to the red carpet. On Tuesday, baseball's best came dressed to impress ahead of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Hats were a big trend on the carpet this year, and Pete Alonso didn't stop at the cap when it came to making a statement. From the jeans, to the watch, to the pattern on his jacket, the home run derby champ made an entrance.

World Series Champion Mookie Betts got the hat memo, but missed out on the "wear a shirt" memo, bringing J.R. Smith vibes to the red carpet.

Mike Trout, looking to take home his third All-Star MVP award, used his outfit to paid tribute to teammate Tyler Skaggs, who passed away earlier this month, with a No. 45 pin.

.@MikeTrout pays tribute to Tyler Skaggs with a No. 45 pin. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iayfd6zetc — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2019

Josh Bell went with spikes on his hat and his shoes because, why not, and got praise from the MLB for his outfit.

Francisco Lindor matched his shirt to his pants, to his jacket, to his hair, not missing a beat when it came to the details.

Clayton Kershaw's son takes the cake for cutest outfit award, dressed head to toe in Dodgers gear, carrying behind him a sign with his dad's name on it.

How many times will Charley have walked the red carpet before his own debut?#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/LjULeHZeHa — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 9, 2019

It was a family affair for CC Sabathia, who came color coordinated with the rest of his bunch.

Charlie Blackmon definitely had fun with his USA themed outfit, just not sure what we should look at first, the beard, the mullet, the bolo tie or the very patriotic shirt.

.@Chuck_Nazty’s outfit choice is simple: ‘Merica



You are gonna want to put the sound up for this one. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ADqK4auuMl — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2019

The Tin Man has nothing on Javier Baez, who showed up in a metallic silver suit alongside teammate Kris Bryant who kept it simple with a green jacket and black tie.

Clear to say some players passed the fashion test more than others, but the real test will be when some of these players suit up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.