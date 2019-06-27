2019 MLB All-Star Game starters voting results: Astros lead with three selections; Mike Trout tops vote-getters

The Braves, Cubs, and Yankees have multiple starters as well

The new two-step voting process for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game starting position players is complete. First, a general election was held to select three finalists at each position in each league. Here are those results. A second vote then selected the starter at each position from the three finalists.

The second vote was a 28-hour dash from 12 p.m. ET Wednesday to 4 p.m. ET Thursday. MLB officially announced the voting results during a live ESPN broadcast Thursday evening. Here are the 2019 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.

American League

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, Yankees

Gary Sanchez NYY • C • 24
BA.266
R36
HR23
RBI52
SB0

Here are the catcher voting results:

  1. Gary Sanchez, Yankees: 47.1 percent
  2. James McCann, White Sox: 33.1 percent
  3. Robinson Chirinos, Astros: 19.8 percent

First base: Carlos Santana, Indians

Carlos Santana CLE • 1B • 41
BA.290
R55
HR18
RBI48
SB3

Here are the first base voting results:

  1. Carlos Santana, Indians: 49.2 percent
  2. Luke Voit, Yankees: 25.8 percent
  3. C.J. Cron, Twins: 25.0 percent

Second base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

DJ LeMahieu NYY • 2B • 26
BA.336
R58
HR12
RBI54
SB4

Here are the second base voting results:

  1. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 38.0 percent
  2. Tommy La Stella, Angels: 31.5 percent
  3. Jose Altuve, Astros: 30.5 percent

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Twins

Jorge Polanco MIN • SS • 11
BA.321
R50
HR11
RBI39
SB2

Here are the shortstop voting results:

  1. Jorge Polanco, Twins: 42.0 percent
  2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 31.2 percent
  3. Carlos Correa, Astros: 26.8 percent

Third base: Alex Bregman, Astros

Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • 2
BA.267
R54
HR22
RBI52
SB3

Here are the third base voting results:

  1. Alex Bregman, Astros: 49.1 percent
  2. Hunter Dozier, Royals: 27.6 percent
  3. Gio Urshela, Yankees: 23.3 percent

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels; George Springer, Astros; Michael Brantley, Astros

Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27
BA.303
R63
HR22
RBI56
SB8
George Springer HOU • RF • 4
BA.316
R42
HR18
RBI44
SB4
Michael Brantley HOU • LF • 23
BA.317
R38
HR11
RBI43
SB3

Here are the outfield voting results:

  1. Mike Trout*, Angels: 25.5 percent
  2. George Springer, Astros: 15.7 percent
  3. Michael Brantley, Astros: 10.8 percent
  4. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 9.9 percent
  5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 9.1 percent
  6. Eddie Rosario, Twins: 8.9 percent
  7. Joey Gallo, Rangers: 7.8 percent
  8. Austin Meadows, Rays: 6.5 percent
  9. Josh Reddick, Astros: 5.9 percent

*Trout was the top MLB vote-getter during the 28-hour starters election.

Designated Hitter: Hunter Pence, Rangers

Hunter Pence
BA.294
R44
HR15
RBI48
SB3

Here are the designated hitter voting results:

  1. Hunter Pence, Rangers: 46.7 percent
  2. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 31.2 percent
  3. Nelson Cruz, Twins: 22.0 percent

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Cubs

Willson Contreras CHC • C • 40
BA.300
R38
HR17
RBI48
SB1

Here are the catcher voting results:

  1. Willson Contreras, Cubs: 44.6 percent
  2. Brian McCann, Braves: 33.0 percent
  3. Yasmani Grandal, Brewers: 22.4 percent

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves

Freddie Freeman ATL • 1B • 5
BA.313
R60
HR21
RBI61
SB1

Here are the first base voting results:

  1. Freddie Freeman, Braves: 38.5 percent
  2. Josh Bell, Pirates: 37.4 percent
  3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 24.1 percent

Second base: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte ARI • 2B • 4
BA.316
R54
HR20
RBI51
SB4

Here are the second base voting results:

  1. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks: 39.2 percent
  2. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 34.3 percent
  3. Mike Moustakas, Brewers: 26.5 percent

Shortstop: Javier Baez, Cubs

Javier Baez CHC • SS • 9
BA.287
R52
HR19
RBI52
SB5

Here are the shortstop voting results:

  1. Javier Baez, Cubs: 43.3 percent
  2. Trevor Story, Rockies: 29.3 percent
  3. Dansby Swanson, Braves: 27.4 percent

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28
BA.317
R57
HR19
RBI62
SB2

Here are the third base voting results:

  1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 51.9 percent
  2. Josh Donaldson, Braves: 25.1 percent
  3. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 23.0 percent

Outfield: Christian Yelich, Brewers; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22
BA.332
R63
HR29
RBI63
SB17
Cody Bellinger LAD • RF • 35
BA.354
R64
HR26
RBI63
SB8
Ronald Acuna ATL • CF • 13
BA.287
R56
HR19
RBI51
SB11

Here are the outfield voting results:

  1. Christian Yelich, Brewers: 22.3 percent
  2. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: 21.0 percent
  3. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: 15.0 percent
  4. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: 12.6 percent
  5. Nick Markakis, Braves: 8.0 percent
  6. Jason Heyward, Cubs: 6.5 percent
  7. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs: 5.3 percent
  8. Albert Almora, Cubs: 5.0 percent
  9. Joc Pederson, Dodgers: 4.0 percent

As a reminder, pitchers do not hit in the All-Star Game, though there is no fan voting for the National League DH. NL manager Dave Roberts is free to pick his starting DH from the players selected to the All-Star Game. Also, Roberts and AL manager Alex Cora will select the starting pitchers. Fans don't get to vote on those. The rest of the 2019 MLB All-Star rosters will be revealed Sunday night.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 9, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Futures Game will be played Sunday, July 7, and the Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 8.

