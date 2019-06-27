2019 MLB All-Star Game starters voting results: Astros lead with three selections; Mike Trout tops vote-getters
The Braves, Cubs, and Yankees have multiple starters as well
The new two-step voting process for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game starting position players is complete. First, a general election was held to select three finalists at each position in each league. Here are those results. A second vote then selected the starter at each position from the three finalists.
The second vote was a 28-hour dash from 12 p.m. ET Wednesday to 4 p.m. ET Thursday. MLB officially announced the voting results during a live ESPN broadcast Thursday evening. Here are the 2019 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.
American League
Catcher: Gary Sanchez, Yankees
Here are the catcher voting results:
- Gary Sanchez, Yankees: 47.1 percent
- James McCann, White Sox: 33.1 percent
- Robinson Chirinos, Astros: 19.8 percent
First base: Carlos Santana, Indians
Here are the first base voting results:
- Carlos Santana, Indians: 49.2 percent
- Luke Voit, Yankees: 25.8 percent
- C.J. Cron, Twins: 25.0 percent
Second base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
Here are the second base voting results:
- DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 38.0 percent
- Tommy La Stella, Angels: 31.5 percent
- Jose Altuve, Astros: 30.5 percent
Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Twins
Here are the shortstop voting results:
- Jorge Polanco, Twins: 42.0 percent
- Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 31.2 percent
- Carlos Correa, Astros: 26.8 percent
Third base: Alex Bregman, Astros
Here are the third base voting results:
- Alex Bregman, Astros: 49.1 percent
- Hunter Dozier, Royals: 27.6 percent
- Gio Urshela, Yankees: 23.3 percent
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels; George Springer, Astros; Michael Brantley, Astros
Here are the outfield voting results:
- Mike Trout*, Angels: 25.5 percent
- George Springer, Astros: 15.7 percent
- Michael Brantley, Astros: 10.8 percent
- Aaron Judge, Yankees: 9.9 percent
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 9.1 percent
- Eddie Rosario, Twins: 8.9 percent
- Joey Gallo, Rangers: 7.8 percent
- Austin Meadows, Rays: 6.5 percent
- Josh Reddick, Astros: 5.9 percent
*Trout was the top MLB vote-getter during the 28-hour starters election.
Designated Hitter: Hunter Pence, Rangers
Here are the designated hitter voting results:
- Hunter Pence, Rangers: 46.7 percent
- J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 31.2 percent
- Nelson Cruz, Twins: 22.0 percent
National League
Catcher: Willson Contreras, Cubs
Here are the catcher voting results:
- Willson Contreras, Cubs: 44.6 percent
- Brian McCann, Braves: 33.0 percent
- Yasmani Grandal, Brewers: 22.4 percent
First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves
Here are the first base voting results:
- Freddie Freeman, Braves: 38.5 percent
- Josh Bell, Pirates: 37.4 percent
- Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 24.1 percent
Second base: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
Here are the second base voting results:
- Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks: 39.2 percent
- Ozzie Albies, Braves: 34.3 percent
- Mike Moustakas, Brewers: 26.5 percent
Shortstop: Javier Baez, Cubs
Here are the shortstop voting results:
- Javier Baez, Cubs: 43.3 percent
- Trevor Story, Rockies: 29.3 percent
- Dansby Swanson, Braves: 27.4 percent
Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Here are the third base voting results:
- Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 51.9 percent
- Josh Donaldson, Braves: 25.1 percent
- Kris Bryant, Cubs: 23.0 percent
Outfield: Christian Yelich, Brewers; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
Here are the outfield voting results:
- Christian Yelich, Brewers: 22.3 percent
- Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: 21.0 percent
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: 15.0 percent
- Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: 12.6 percent
- Nick Markakis, Braves: 8.0 percent
- Jason Heyward, Cubs: 6.5 percent
- Kyle Schwarber, Cubs: 5.3 percent
- Albert Almora, Cubs: 5.0 percent
- Joc Pederson, Dodgers: 4.0 percent
As a reminder, pitchers do not hit in the All-Star Game, though there is no fan voting for the National League DH. NL manager Dave Roberts is free to pick his starting DH from the players selected to the All-Star Game. Also, Roberts and AL manager Alex Cora will select the starting pitchers. Fans don't get to vote on those. The rest of the 2019 MLB All-Star rosters will be revealed Sunday night.
The 2019 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 9, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Futures Game will be played Sunday, July 7, and the Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 8.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Thursday: Phils finish sweep of Mets
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Kimbrel notches save in Cubs debut
The seven-time All-Star closer pitched in the majors for the first time in 2019
-
Desmond finally producing for Rockies
Some swing changes have help Desmond lower his league-leading ground ball rate
-
HR Derby tracker: Who's in, who's out?
Here is the latest on the 2019 Home Run Derby field
-
3 MLB teams to extend protective netting
The White Sox will expand the netting at Guaranteed Rate Field all the way to the foul pol...
-
Yankees' Stanton likely out until August
Stanton has played in just nine games this season