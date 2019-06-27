2019 MLB All-Star Game starters voting results: Astros lead with three selections; Mike Trout tops vote-getters

The new two-step voting process for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game starting position players is complete. First, a general election was held to select three finalists at each position in each league. Here are those results. A second vote then selected the starter at each position from the three finalists.

The second vote was a 28-hour dash from 12 p.m. ET Wednesday to 4 p.m. ET Thursday. MLB officially announced the voting results during a live ESPN broadcast Thursday evening. Here are the 2019 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.

American League

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, Yankees

View Profile Gary Sanchez NYY • C • 24 BA .266 R 36 HR 23 RBI 52 SB 0

Here are the catcher voting results:

Gary Sanchez, Yankees: 47.1 percent James McCann, White Sox: 33.1 percent Robinson Chirinos, Astros: 19.8 percent

First base: Carlos Santana, Indians

View Profile Carlos Santana CLE • 1B • 41 BA .290 R 55 HR 18 RBI 48 SB 3

Here are the first base voting results:

Carlos Santana, Indians: 49.2 percent Luke Voit, Yankees: 25.8 percent C.J. Cron, Twins: 25.0 percent

Second base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

View Profile DJ LeMahieu NYY • 2B • 26 BA .336 R 58 HR 12 RBI 54 SB 4

Here are the second base voting results:

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 38.0 percent Tommy La Stella, Angels: 31.5 percent Jose Altuve, Astros: 30.5 percent

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Twins

View Profile Jorge Polanco MIN • SS • 11 BA .321 R 50 HR 11 RBI 39 SB 2

Here are the shortstop voting results:

Jorge Polanco, Twins: 42.0 percent Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 31.2 percent Carlos Correa, Astros: 26.8 percent

Third base: Alex Bregman, Astros

View Profile Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • 2 BA .267 R 54 HR 22 RBI 52 SB 3

Here are the third base voting results:

Alex Bregman, Astros: 49.1 percent Hunter Dozier, Royals: 27.6 percent Gio Urshela, Yankees: 23.3 percent

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels; George Springer, Astros; Michael Brantley, Astros

View Profile Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27 BA .303 R 63 HR 22 RBI 56 SB 8

View Profile George Springer HOU • RF • 4 BA .316 R 42 HR 18 RBI 44 SB 4

View Profile Michael Brantley HOU • LF • 23 BA .317 R 38 HR 11 RBI 43 SB 3

Here are the outfield voting results:

Mike Trout*, Angels: 25.5 percent George Springer, Astros: 15.7 percent Michael Brantley, Astros: 10.8 percent Aaron Judge, Yankees: 9.9 percent Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 9.1 percent Eddie Rosario, Twins: 8.9 percent Joey Gallo, Rangers: 7.8 percent Austin Meadows, Rays: 6.5 percent Josh Reddick, Astros: 5.9 percent

*Trout was the top MLB vote-getter during the 28-hour starters election.

Designated Hitter: Hunter Pence, Rangers

Hunter Pence DH • BA .294 R 44 HR 15 RBI 48 SB 3

Here are the designated hitter voting results:

Hunter Pence, Rangers: 46.7 percent J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 31.2 percent Nelson Cruz, Twins: 22.0 percent

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Cubs

View Profile Willson Contreras CHC • C • 40 BA .300 R 38 HR 17 RBI 48 SB 1

Here are the catcher voting results:

Willson Contreras, Cubs: 44.6 percent Brian McCann, Braves: 33.0 percent Yasmani Grandal, Brewers: 22.4 percent

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves

View Profile Freddie Freeman ATL • 1B • 5 BA .313 R 60 HR 21 RBI 61 SB 1

Here are the first base voting results:

Freddie Freeman, Braves: 38.5 percent Josh Bell, Pirates: 37.4 percent Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 24.1 percent

Second base: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

View Profile Ketel Marte ARI • 2B • 4 BA .316 R 54 HR 20 RBI 51 SB 4

Here are the second base voting results:

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks: 39.2 percent Ozzie Albies, Braves: 34.3 percent Mike Moustakas, Brewers: 26.5 percent

Shortstop: Javier Baez, Cubs

View Profile Javier Baez CHC • SS • 9 BA .287 R 52 HR 19 RBI 52 SB 5

Here are the shortstop voting results:

Javier Baez, Cubs: 43.3 percent Trevor Story, Rockies: 29.3 percent Dansby Swanson, Braves: 27.4 percent

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

View Profile Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28 BA .317 R 57 HR 19 RBI 62 SB 2

Here are the third base voting results:

Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 51.9 percent Josh Donaldson, Braves: 25.1 percent Kris Bryant, Cubs: 23.0 percent

Outfield: Christian Yelich, Brewers; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

View Profile Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22 BA .332 R 63 HR 29 RBI 63 SB 17

View Profile Cody Bellinger LAD • RF • 35 BA .354 R 64 HR 26 RBI 63 SB 8

View Profile Ronald Acuna ATL • CF • 13 BA .287 R 56 HR 19 RBI 51 SB 11

Here are the outfield voting results:

Christian Yelich, Brewers: 22.3 percent Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: 21.0 percent Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: 15.0 percent Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: 12.6 percent Nick Markakis, Braves: 8.0 percent Jason Heyward, Cubs: 6.5 percent Kyle Schwarber, Cubs: 5.3 percent Albert Almora, Cubs: 5.0 percent Joc Pederson, Dodgers: 4.0 percent

As a reminder, pitchers do not hit in the All-Star Game, though there is no fan voting for the National League DH. NL manager Dave Roberts is free to pick his starting DH from the players selected to the All-Star Game. Also, Roberts and AL manager Alex Cora will select the starting pitchers. Fans don't get to vote on those. The rest of the 2019 MLB All-Star rosters will be revealed Sunday night.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 9, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Futures Game will be played Sunday, July 7, and the Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 8.