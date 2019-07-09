2019 MLB All-Star Game: Time, TV channel, live stream, starting lineups for 90th Midsummer Classic

The All-Star festivities kicked off with Sunday's Futures Game (here are takeaways from the game), followed by Monday's Home Run Derby (won by Mets rookie Pete Alonso) and the week will close out with its biggest event -- the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. This year's All-Star Game is the 90th Midsummer Classic, and it's hosted by the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. It's also the first time an American League team has hosted the All-Star Game since 2014 as the AL goes for its seventh straight win. There are 36 first-time All-Stars in this year's game.

2019 MLB All-Star Game

Where: Progressive Field; Cleveland

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9

TV: FOX

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Alex Cora of the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox will manage the American League, and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers will manage the National League for the second consecutive year.

The starters for the All-Star Game were revealed late last month after this year's introduction of a new format for fan voting, and the full AL and NL rosters have been known for more than a week. But, on Monday, Cora and Roberts both unveiled their batting orders and starting pitchers for Tuesday's matchup.

On the mound, Astros' Justin Verlander will get the start for the AL and will face Dodgers' Hyun-jin Ryu of the NL. The pitching matchup between Verlander, 36, (the oldest All-Star this year) and Ryu, 32, marks just the ninth time ever, and the first time since the 2001 All-Star Game (Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens), that the game features two starters age 32 or older. Here are the full starting lineups for both teams.

All-Star lineups

National League

SP: Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers

American League

SP: Justin Verlander, Astros

Playing in front of their hometown crowd will be Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Carlos Santana (who also participated in the Home Run Derby), reliever Brad Hand and starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout will make his eighth consecutive appearance, tied with Verlander and Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw for the most selections of all the 2019 All-Stars. Trout is the first All-Star to be voted in by the fans in seven straight seasons since Yankees' Derek Jeter (2006-12) and he'll look to become the first three-time winner of the game's MVP Award, having taken home the hardware in back-to-back games in 2014 and 2015.



