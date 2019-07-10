2019 MLB All-Star Game: Yankees' CC Sabathia throws out ceremonial first pitch in Cleveland homecoming

Tuesday night, MLB's biggest stars are together at Progressive Field in Cleveland for the 90th annual All-Star Game (we're following the Midsummer Classic here). Although he was not selected to the All-Star Game this year, Yankees lefty CC Sabathia was invited to Cleveland to be an honorary All-Star by American League manager Alex Cora and Major League Baseball. Here's what Sabathia told reporters, including Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, about the invite:

"It wasn't difficult to say yes to it," Sabathia said at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. "I think if you had asked me at the beginning of the year about coming to the All-Star Game, I probably would've been like, 'Nah.' But as I've gotten into this throughout this year and everything, coming here the first time [the Yankees visited the Indians last month] and seeing the All-Star Game was here, I thought it would be cool to come back. "I was trying to make the team. Obviously, I ain't got that kind of skill anymore. But to have Alex [Cora] want to bring me here and MLB go along with it, it's just amazing. It feels good."

Sabathia started his career with the Indians, so the All-Star Game is a homecoming in his final season. He played with the Indians from 2001-08 after being their first-round pick in 1998. Sabathia is still the all-time leader in starts (125) and innings (797 2/3) at Progressive Field.

As part of his honorary All-Star duties, Sabathia threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Respect to CC, who threw out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch from the rubber. pic.twitter.com/SRMTaKbK79 — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 10, 2019

Sabathia, 39 later this month, announced 2019 will be his final season as a player back in spring training. He said he might get emotional leaving Progressive Field for the final time following the All-Star Game.

CC Sabathia said being back in Cleveland's home clubhouse was like home. Same setup, same clubhouse guys. Said he might get a little emotional leaving here tonight. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 9, 2019

Of course, the Yankees and Indians could meet up in the postseason, though that is far from certain right now. Chances are Tuesday night will be Sabathia's final day in Cleveland as a player.

In 14 starts this season Sabathia is 5-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 76 innings. His career record is 251-157.