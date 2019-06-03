2019 MLB Draft: Orioles take Adley Rutschman, catcher from Oregon State, with No. 1 overall pick

Rutschman, 21, was considered the draft's top prospect

The Baltimore Orioles on Monday made Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman the top overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. The selection was a not surprise, as the 21-year-old switch-hitter is by a sturdy consensus the top talent available. 

Rutschman in his junior season for the Beavers has batted .419/.580/.765 with 17 home runs in 55 games and 73 walks against 37 strikeouts. That comes on the heels of a similarly impressive sophomore season. Following a disappointing freshman campaign for Oregon State, Rutschman rebuilt his swing, and he's been among the best hitters in college baseball ever since -- a tantalizing mix of power, the ability to hit for average, and advanced plate discipline. 

Rutschman also profiles as a standout defensive catcher. He has a powerful throwing arm behind the plate, blocks pitches well, has advanced framing skills, and handles pitchers with a confidence beyond his years. Given that he's thrived against major-conference competition and has no real weaknesses, he should move quickly through the Orioles system. 

Here's some scouting footage of Rutschman from earlier this season: 

As for signing Rutschman, the Orioles have a total 2019 signing bonus pool of $13,821,300, and the top overall pick this year has an assigned slot value of $8,415,300. 

For the Orioles, Rutschman becomes their first No. 1 overall pick since they took right-hander Ben McDonald in the top spot back in 1989. Rutschman is also the first catcher to go No. 1 overall since Joe Mauer in 2001, and he's the first college catcher to go No. 1 since Danny Goodwin in 1975. 

