2019 MLB Draft: Orioles take Adley Rutschman, catcher from Oregon State, with No. 1 overall pick
Rutschman, 21, was considered the draft's top prospect
The Baltimore Orioles on Monday made Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman the top overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. The selection was a not surprise, as the 21-year-old switch-hitter is by a sturdy consensus the top talent available.
Rutschman in his junior season for the Beavers has batted .419/.580/.765 with 17 home runs in 55 games and 73 walks against 37 strikeouts. That comes on the heels of a similarly impressive sophomore season. Following a disappointing freshman campaign for Oregon State, Rutschman rebuilt his swing, and he's been among the best hitters in college baseball ever since -- a tantalizing mix of power, the ability to hit for average, and advanced plate discipline.
Rutschman also profiles as a standout defensive catcher. He has a powerful throwing arm behind the plate, blocks pitches well, has advanced framing skills, and handles pitchers with a confidence beyond his years. Given that he's thrived against major-conference competition and has no real weaknesses, he should move quickly through the Orioles system.
Here's some scouting footage of Rutschman from earlier this season:
As for signing Rutschman, the Orioles have a total 2019 signing bonus pool of $13,821,300, and the top overall pick this year has an assigned slot value of $8,415,300.
For the Orioles, Rutschman becomes their first No. 1 overall pick since they took right-hander Ben McDonald in the top spot back in 1989. Rutschman is also the first catcher to go No. 1 overall since Joe Mauer in 2001, and he's the first college catcher to go No. 1 since Danny Goodwin in 1975.
You can keep tabs on every first-round selection with our draft tracker.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB Draft first-round tracker
We'll provide instant analysis as each first round pick is made Monday night
-
Power Rankings: 6 major disappointments
It would not shock anybody if the defending World Series champs is sitting at home this Oc...
-
MLB Mock: Rutschman still No. 1 to O's
Hard-hitting first baseman Andrew Vaughn may hear his name called later than expected on M...
-
2019 MLB Draft: Top college prospects
The 2019 amateur draft will begin Monday, June 3
-
2019 MLB Draft: Top high school players
The 2019 amateur draft will begin Monday, June 3
-
Why O's may pass on Rutschman
Baltimore reportedly might not select the switch-hitting catcher No. 1 overall