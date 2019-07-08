2019 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, odds, time, TV channel, live stream, prediction for sluggers' showdown in Cleveland

On Monday, Major League Baseball will continue its 2019 All-Star Game festivities with the Home Run Derby. On Sunday, the Futures Game took place and ended in an eight-inning tie (more on that game here). The Derby, along with the other events this week are being held at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matt Chapman of the A's recently took the spot of Christian Yelich, who will skip the event because of a back injury. Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso, Josh Bell, Alex Bregman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Joc Pederson and Carlos Santana round out this year's Home Run Derby Field. Bell is the betting favorite for the event. The winner will take home a $1 million prize, the largest Derby prize ever.

Here's how you can watch this year's Home Run Derby:

2019 Home Run Derby

Where: Progressive Field; Cleveland

When: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 8

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Home Run Derby bracket

#1 Matt Chapman* (21 HR) vs. #8 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8 HR)

#4 Alex Bregman (23 HR) vs. #5 Joc Pederson (20 HR)

#2 Pete Alonso (30 HR) vs. #7 Carlos Santana (19 HR)

#3 Josh Bell (27) vs. #6 Ronald Acuna Jr. (21 HR)

*Chapman took the spot of Yelich, who was the No. 1 seed with 31 homers, the most in the majors.

Breaking down the (young) field

This year's Derby field is the youngest in the history of the event, with the average age of the 2019 participants being just over 25 years old.

Happy Derby Day!



With Matt Chapman replacing Christian Yelich, the average age of this year’s Derby participants goes down to 25.26.



Youngest average age in Derby history. Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/XwyS76M6kB — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 8, 2019

Last year's Home Run Derby was previously the youngest. Santana, 33, is the oldest participant while half of the competitors are 25 or younger. Guerrero is the youngest participant ever at 20 (breaking the 1990 record by Ken Griffey Jr. by just 116 days), Acuna is 21, Alonso is 24 and Bregman is 25.

Odds

Westgate released betting odds for the event, and Bell is the favorite to win in Cleveland. Here are full odds for the eight-man field:

Josh Bell: 7/2



Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 9/2

Pete Alonso: 5/1

Joc Pederson: 5/1

Carlos Santana: 7/1

Alex Bregman: 8/1

Matt Chapman: 8/1

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10/1

Prediction

This year's field is pretty even, but I'm predicting that the lefty power hitter Bell will come out on top. In his breakout season, Bell has crushed multiple homers into the Allegheny River outside PNC Park in Pittsburgh, one of the few players to do so in MLB. Bell is entering the Derby having the longest home run out of the field at 474 feet (April 7 vs. Reds) and is second to Alonso for the hardest-hit homer at 116.2 mph (May 22 vs. Rockies). Plus, the distance of Bell's homers in the Derby can help him earn bonus time as two home runs of at least 440 feet earns 30 seconds extra in the competition. Bell's seven home runs of at least 440 feet lead the league, as do his five of at least 450 feet.

We know that Guerrero can hit 'em hard, fellow rookie Alonso break the Mets rookie franchise homer record, and Santana with the home crowd advantage, but I think Bell is going to be able to edge the competition, enough to be crowned this year's Derby champion.