2019 MLB Home Run Derby: Indians' Carlos Santana accepts invite to participate at home ballpark
Santana will be a hometown player at Progressive Field
There will be a hometown player in the Home Run Derby at Cleveland's Progressive Field next month. According to ESPN's Enrique Rojas, Indians first baseman Carlos Santana has accepted an invitation to participate in the Home Run Derby. Cleveland.com's Hayden Grove adds the switch-hitting Santana said he will hit from the left side.
There has been at least one player from the host team in the Home Run Derby each year since 2013. Todd Frazier won the 2015 Home Run Derby in Cincinnati while with the Reds and Bryce Harper won last year's Home Run Derby in Washington, when he was still with the Nationals.
Santana, 33, is hitting .291/.413/.538 with 17 home runs this season, his first season back in Cleveland following a one-year stint with the Phillies. He has never been an All-Star, believe it or not, though Santana is among the finalists for the American League's starting first base spot. The final round of voting begins Wednesday.
Santana is the second player to have reportedly accepted a Home Run Derby invitation, joining Blue Jays wunderkind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. The other six Home Run Derby spots remain TBA. The Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 8 with the All-Star Game following the next night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cards' Hicks set to undergo Tommy John
Hicks tore the UCL in his right elbow
-
Complete MLB Celebrity All-Star lineup
Drew Carey, Simone Biles and J.R. Smith are also part of the 'Cleveland vs. The World' sho...
-
Yoenis Cespedes' younger brother defects
Yoelkis Cespedes is 21 and played with Cuba in the 2017 World Baseball Classic
-
Machado clarifies comments about Orioles
Machado is set to return to Camden Yards as a visiting player Tuesday
-
Stroman says he's 'built for' N.Y.
Stroman stopped short of saying he'd welcome a trade to the Yankees though
-
Second fan runs on field at Bellinger
Two fans in as many days have now tried to hug Bellinger during games