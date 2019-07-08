2019 MLB Home Run Derby live updates, results: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Josh Bell, others swinging for $1 million prize

The 2019 MLB Home Run Derby from Cleveland is upon us. In a year of unprecedented home run numbers (and concerns about juiced balls), we'll see what kind of show eight of the game's best sluggers put on at Progressive Field. Here's how to watch this signature event, and here are the first-round pairings:

*Chapman took the spot of Yelich (back injury), who was the No. 1 seed with an MLB-leading 31 homers.

By way of reminder, under the popular new format, which was implemented in 2015, each hitter in this single-elimination bracket tournament gets four minutes to hit as many home runs as he can. If a hitter hits two home runs of more than 440 feet, then he gets an extra 30 seconds. If there's a tie in any round, there will be a 90-second "swing-off" with no clock stoppage. The winner of Monday night's showdown will take home $1 million, the largest Derby prize ever.

Below you'll find our live blog that we'll update with highlights and commentary as the 2019 Derby unfolds. So hang out with us, and let's watch some dingers.

2019 Home Run Derby live updates