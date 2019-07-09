2019 MLB Home Run Derby results: Mets rookie Pete Alonso defeats Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for title, $1 million prize

Best Home Run Derby ever? The 2019 edition at Progressive Field in Cleveland is certainly in the discussion. Baseball's profoundly impressive young talent base was on display as Pete Alonso of the Mets topped fellow rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays in the finals. Alonso becomes the third rookie ever to win the Derby, joining Aaron Judge of the Yankees in 2017 and Wally Joyner of the Angels, who was co-champion in 1986. Alonso triumphed despite having just the third highest home run total on the night (57).

Here's a look at the winning blast:

Alonso took home $1 million -- the largest prize in Derby history -- but Guerrero's performance will be the one everyone remembers. Through three rounds, including a marathon second round against Joc Pederson that went to three tiebreakers, Guerrero racked up a Derby-record 91 home runs on Monday night. Along the way, he set a single-round record with 29 home runs in the first and second rounds. Pederson tied that mark in the second round to force the tiebreaker.

Ronald Acuña Jr. also had an impressive showing as he hit 25 home runs in the first round before falling to Alonso in the second. In all, the eight contestants combined for 311 home runs, the most ever in a single Derby.

2019 Home Run Derby results

First round

Joc Pederson (21 homers) def. Alex Bregman (16)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (29) def. Matt Chapman (13)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (25) def. Josh Bell (18)

Pete Alonso (14) def. Carlos Santana (13)

Semifinals

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (40) def. Joc Pederson (39) on three tiebreakers

Pete Alonso (20) def. Ronald Acuna Jr. (19)

Finals

Pete Alonso (23) def. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22)

2019 Home Run Derby