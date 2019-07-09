2019 MLB Home Run Derby results: Mets rookie Pete Alonso defeats Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for title, $1 million prize
This was one of the best Home Run Derbies of all time
Best Home Run Derby ever? The 2019 edition at Progressive Field in Cleveland is certainly in the discussion. Baseball's profoundly impressive young talent base was on display as Pete Alonso of the Mets topped fellow rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays in the finals. Alonso becomes the third rookie ever to win the Derby, joining Aaron Judge of the Yankees in 2017 and Wally Joyner of the Angels, who was co-champion in 1986. Alonso triumphed despite having just the third highest home run total on the night (57).
Here's a look at the winning blast:
Alonso took home $1 million -- the largest prize in Derby history -- but Guerrero's performance will be the one everyone remembers. Through three rounds, including a marathon second round against Joc Pederson that went to three tiebreakers, Guerrero racked up a Derby-record 91 home runs on Monday night. Along the way, he set a single-round record with 29 home runs in the first and second rounds. Pederson tied that mark in the second round to force the tiebreaker.
Ronald Acuña Jr. also had an impressive showing as he hit 25 home runs in the first round before falling to Alonso in the second. In all, the eight contestants combined for 311 home runs, the most ever in a single Derby.
2019 Home Run Derby results
First round
Joc Pederson (21 homers) def. Alex Bregman (16)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (29) def. Matt Chapman (13)
Ronald Acuna Jr. (25) def. Josh Bell (18)
Pete Alonso (14) def. Carlos Santana (13)
Semifinals
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (40) def. Joc Pederson (39) on three tiebreakers
Pete Alonso (20) def. Ronald Acuna Jr. (19)
Finals
Pete Alonso (23) def. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22)
You can relive the 2019 Home Run Derby with analysis, stats and highlights from our live blog.
2019 Home Run Derby
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why MLB should stick to youth in Derby
Three of the final four on Monday were rookies or second-year players
-
Vlad Jr. sets multiple HR Derby records
Vlad Jr. did not disappoint in Cleveland
-
Vlad Jr. edges Pederson in epic battle
It was incredible theater in Cleveland
-
2019 MLB Home Run Derby preview
Josh Bell, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso headline this year's field
-
Twins, Yankees after Stroman, Giles
The Blue Jays are said to prefer dealing the pitchers separately
-
The best of 2019 All-Star Game food
Here's a look at some of the food specials here for the Midsummer Classic