2019 MLB odds: Bryce Harper is NL MVP favorite despite not having a team; Mike Trout, Mookie Betts top AL MVP list
It's not too early to start thinking about hardware for the 2019 season
The 2019 MLB season is just around the bend. While most of the attention will justifiably be on the pennant races to come, let's also carve out some bandwidth for the individual awards. Providing a tidy assist is Westgate, from which the following MVP and Cy Young odds come.
First up, the American League MVP ...
AL MVP
No surprise to see Trout at the top of the list, following by reigning winner Mookie Betts. Alex Bregman is going to be a preseason short-lister for the award, and 12/1 seems playable given his skills, his trajectory, and the Astros' status as heavy division favorites. Looking for a darkhorse? Give Gary Sanchez of the Yankees a look. He's a bounceback candidate at the plate, and his power from the premium position of catcher makes him one to watch. Elsewhere, Francisco Lindor at 18/1 is an attractive option.
Now for the National League MVP ...
NL MVP
Hills be shaken: Bryce Harper, even though he's still a free agent at this writing, is the favorite at 6/1. Given the volatile nature of his production and the lack of specifics, I wouldn't come anywhere near betting on that. Arenado, fresh off his massive contract extension, is next in line. Reigning MVP Christian Yelich is at 18/1, and that's reasonable considering his power may take step back in 2019. Ronald Acuna at 25/1 is compelling. He's got elite skills and did nothing but dominate in his rookie season. You can make the case that Acuna projects as the NL's best position player in 2019, and that makes him a strong play at 25/1.
Now for the AL Cy Young ...
AL Cy Young
|Player (Team)
|Odds
|Corey Kluber (Indians)
|7/2
|Chris Sale (Red Sox)
|4/1
|Luis Severino (Yankees)
|7/1
|Justin Verlander (Astros)
|12/1
|Carlos Carrasco (Indians)
|12/1
|Gerrit Cole (Astros)
|15/1
|Blake Snell (Rays)
|18/1
|David Price (Red Sox)
|18/1
|James Paxton (Yankees)
|18/1
|Trevor Bauer (Indians)
|20/1
|Masahiro Tanaka (Yankees)
|25/1
|Jose Berrios (Twins)
|25/1
|Rick Porcello (Red Sox)
|30/1
|Nathan Eovaldi (Red Sox)
|40/1
|J.A. Happ (Yankees)
|40/1
|Andrew Heaney (Angels)
|50/1
|Kyle Gibson (Twins)
|50/1
|Mike Clevinger (Indians)
|50/1
|Charlie Morton (Rays)
|50/1
|Marcus Stroman (Blue Jays)
|50/1
|Marco Gonzales (Mariners)
|50/1
|Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox)
|60/1
|Michael Fulmer (Tigers)
|60/1
|Danny Duffy (Royals)
|60/1
|Tyler Skaggs (Angels)
|80/1
|Collin McHugh (Astros)
|80/1
|Jakob Junis (Royals)
|80/1
|Shane Bieber (Indians)
|80/1
|Mike Leake (Mariners)
|80/1
|Mike Minor (Rangers)
|80/1
|Tyler Glasnow (Rays)
|80/1
|Mike Fiers (Athletics)
|100/1
|Carlos Rodon (White Sox)
|100/1
|Dylan Bundy (Orioles)
|100/1
|Jake Odorizzi (Twins)
|100/1
|Alex Cobb (Orioles)
|100/1
|Matthew Boyd (Tigers)
|100/1
|Yusei Kikuchi (Mariners)
|100/1
|Brad Keller (Royals)
|100/1
|Reynaldo Lopez (White Sox)
|100/1
|Jesus Luzardo (Athletics)
|100/1
|Wade Miley (Astros)
|100/1
|Aaron Sanchez (Blue Jays)
|100/1
|Justus Sheffield (Mariners)
|200/1
|Ivan Nova (White Sox)
|200/1
|Yonny Chirinos (Rays)
|200/1
|Ryan Yarbrough (Rays)
|200/1
|Lucas Giolito (White Sox)
|200/1
|Brent Honeywell (Rays)
|200/1
|Daniel Mengden (Athletics)
|200/1
|Ervin Santana (White Sox)
|200/1
|Blake Treinen (Athletics)
|300/1
|Lance Lynn (Rangers)
|300/1
|Felix Hernandez (Mariners)
|300/1
|Aroldis Chapman (Yankees)
|300/1
With the caveat that predicting pitching outcomes is something of a fool's errand, all of this passes the sniff test. Kluber's a perfectly defensible choice for the top spot, but 7/2 seems a bit steep for any one pitcher. With Sale, you worry about whether he'll put up the workload he needs to contend. With pitchers, it's more about skills retention than age, which makes Verlander an interesting play at 12/1. Further back, Jose Berrios at 25/1 merits some consideration.
Now for the NL Cy ...
NL Cy Young
|Player (Team)
|Odds
|Max Scherzer (Nationals)
|5/2
|Jacob deGrom (Mets)
|7/2
|Aaron Nola (Phillies)
|7/1
|Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)
|12/1
|Noah Syndergaard (Mets)
|15/1
|Kyle Freeland (Rockies)
|18/1
|Madison Bumgarner (Giants)
|20/1
|Patrick Corbin (Nationals)
|20/1
|Walker Buehler (Dodgers)
|20/1
|Stephen Strasburg (Nationals)
|25/1
|Zack Greinke (Diamondbacks)
|30/1
|German Marquez (Rockies)
|40/1
|Chris Archer (Pirates)
|40/1
|Miles Mikolas (Cardinals)
|40/1
|Jon Lester (Cubs)
|40/1
|Mike Foltynewicz (Braves)
|50/1
|Zack Wheeler (Mets)
|50/1
|Jose Quintana (Cubs)
|50/1
|Robbie Ray (Diamondbacks)
|50/1
|Kyle Hendricks (Cubs)
|50/1
|Jameson Taillon (Pirates)
|50/1
|Jack Flaherty (Cardinals)
|50/1
|Rich Hill (Dodgers)
|60/1
|Cole Hamels (Cubs)
|60/1
|Luis Castillo (Reds)
|80/1
|Jake Arrieta (Phillies)
|80/1
|Sean Newcomb (Braves)
|80/1
|Joey Lucchesi (Padres)
|100/1
|Joe Musgrove (Pirates)
|100/1
|Sonny Gray (Reds)
|100/1
|Jon Gray (Rockies)
|100/1
|Nick Pivetta (Phillies)
|100/1
|Steven Matz (Mets)
|100/1
|Zack Godley (Diamondbacks)
|100/1
|Tyler Anderson (Rockies)
|100/1
|Jhoulys Chacin (Brewers)
|100/1
|Yu Darvish (Cubs)
|100/1
|Hyun-Jin Ryu (Dodgers)
|100/1
|Alex Wood (Reds)
|100/1
|Zach Davies (Brewers)
|100/1
|Anthony DeSclafani (Reds)
|100/1
|Julio Teheran (Braves)
|100/1
|Michael Wacha (Cardinals)
|100/1
|Zach Eflin (Phillies)
|200/1
|Tanner Roark (Reds)
|200/1
|Jose Urena (Marlins)
|200/1
|Vince Velasquez (Phillies)
|200/1
|Kenta Maeda (Dodgers)
|200/1
|Robbie Erlin (Padres)
|200/1
|Carlos Martinez (Cardinals)
|200/1
|Andrew Suarez (Giants)
|200/1
|Josh Hader (Brewers)
|300/1
|Edwin Diaz (Mets)
|300/1
|Kenley Jansen (Dodgers)
|300/1
|Kevin Gausman (Braves)
|300/1
Scherzer's still operating at peak, and as such he's a justifiable favorite. Longer shots that seem appealing include Kyle Freeland at 18/1, Walker Buehler at 20/1, and most especially Miles Mikolas at 40/1.
So who ya got?
