2019 MLB odds: Bryce Harper is NL MVP favorite despite not having a team; Mike Trout, Mookie Betts top AL MVP list

The 2019 MLB season is just around the bend. While most of the attention will justifiably be on the pennant races to come, let's also carve out some bandwidth for the individual awards. Providing a tidy assist is Westgate, from which the following MVP and Cy Young odds come.

First up, the American League MVP ...

AL MVP



No surprise to see Trout at the top of the list, following by reigning winner Mookie Betts. Alex Bregman is going to be a preseason short-lister for the award, and 12/1 seems playable given his skills, his trajectory, and the Astros' status as heavy division favorites. Looking for a darkhorse? Give Gary Sanchez of the Yankees a look. He's a bounceback candidate at the plate, and his power from the premium position of catcher makes him one to watch. Elsewhere, Francisco Lindor at 18/1 is an attractive option.

Now for the National League MVP ...

NL MVP



Hills be shaken: Bryce Harper, even though he's still a free agent at this writing, is the favorite at 6/1. Given the volatile nature of his production and the lack of specifics, I wouldn't come anywhere near betting on that. Arenado, fresh off his massive contract extension, is next in line. Reigning MVP Christian Yelich is at 18/1, and that's reasonable considering his power may take step back in 2019. Ronald Acuna at 25/1 is compelling. He's got elite skills and did nothing but dominate in his rookie season. You can make the case that Acuna projects as the NL's best position player in 2019, and that makes him a strong play at 25/1.

Now for the AL Cy Young ...

AL Cy Young



With the caveat that predicting pitching outcomes is something of a fool's errand, all of this passes the sniff test. Kluber's a perfectly defensible choice for the top spot, but 7/2 seems a bit steep for any one pitcher. With Sale, you worry about whether he'll put up the workload he needs to contend. With pitchers, it's more about skills retention than age, which makes Verlander an interesting play at 12/1. Further back, Jose Berrios at 25/1 merits some consideration.

Now for the NL Cy ...

NL Cy Young



Scherzer's still operating at peak, and as such he's a justifiable favorite. Longer shots that seem appealing include Kyle Freeland at 18/1, Walker Buehler at 20/1, and most especially Miles Mikolas at 40/1.

So who ya got?