2019 MLB Opening Day: Final scores, schedule for the first full day of games of the regular season baseball
The first wall-to-wall day of the regular season has come and gone
Opening Day is in the books. With all due respect to last week's Japan Series, the 2019 MLB regular season began in earnest Thursday. All 30 teams were in action with 15 games spread across the afternoon and evening. Spring training games are fun in their own way. Nothing quite compares to meaningful baseball though.
On the first full day of 2019, Bryce Harper made his debut with the Phillies (with Phillie Phanatic cleats), the Dodgers hit an Opening Day record eight homers, and Jordan Zimmermann flirted with a perfect game. Here is everything else you need to know about the season's first day:
- Lorenzo Cain robbed a home run to save Opening Day.
- Jacob deGrom outdueled Max Scherzer an Opening Day battle of aces.
- Big name additions led the Mets to an Opening Day win.
- The Nationals opened 2019 with a loss that felt all too familiar.
- The Phillies' new-look lineup led them to a win over the Braves.
- Several under-the-radar offseason additions came up big for the Reds.
- Luke Voit picked up right where he left off last season.
- Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about baseball's economic problem.
Opening Day -- Live/Upcoming Games
- FINAL -- Mets 2, Nationals 0 (box score)
- FINAL -- Yankees 7, Orioles 2 (box score)
- FINAL -- Brewers 5, Cardinals 4 (box score)
- FINAL -- Phillies 10, Braves 4 (box score)
- FINAL/10 -- Tigers 2, Blue Jays 0 (box score)
- FINAL -- Astros 5, Rays 1 (box score)
- FINAL -- Cubs 12, Rangers 4 (box score)
- FINAL -- Athletics 4, Angels 0 (box score)
- FINAL -- Reds 5, Pirates 3 (box score)
- FINAL -- Rockies 6, Marlins 3 (box score)
- FINAL -- Twins 2, Indians 0 (box score)
- FINAL -- Padres 2, Giants 0 (box score)
- FINAL -- Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 5 (box score)
- FINAL -- Royals 5, White Sox 3 (box score)
- FINAL -- Mariners 12, Red Sox 4 (box score)
