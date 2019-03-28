2019 MLB Opening Day: Live updates, schedule, scores for the first full day of games of the regular season
Here is everything you need to know about Opening Day 2019
Opening Day has finally arrived. With all due respect to last week's Japan Series, the 2019 MLB regular season begins in earnest Thursday. All 30 teams are in action with 15 games spread across the afternoon and evening. Spring training games are fun in their own way. Nothing quite compares to meaningful baseball though.
With the season getting underway, CBS Sports will of course be with you every step of the way. We're going to keep you updated with the latest highlights, scores, and observations from Opening Day. Follow along with our live blog and make sure you check back for other updates and stories as well. Here is the day's schedule and our live blog. Baseball fans can stream select regional games through fuboTV (Try for free).
Opening Day -- Live/Upcoming Games
- Mets vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m. ET
- Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET
- Cardinals vs. Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET
- Braves vs. Phillies, 3:05 p.m. ET
- Tigers vs. Blue Jays, 3:37 p.m. ET
- Astros vs. Rays, 4 p.m. ET
- Cubs vs. Rangers, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Angels vs. Athletics, 4:07 p.m. ET
- Pirates vs. Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET
- Rockies vs. Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET
- Indians vs. Twins, 4:10 p.m. ET
- Giants vs. Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET
- Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET
- White Sox vs. Royals, 4:15 p.m. ET
- Red Sox vs. Mariners, 7:10 p.m. ET
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Opening Day pitching matchups
This year's Opening Day pitching matchups are the best we've seen in years
-
Luciano is 1st MLB player born in 2000s
Want to feel old? Angels slugger Albert Pujols is the most tenured MLB player right now
-
MLB Opening Day: What you need to know
All 30 teams will be back in action on March 28
-
Indians vs. Twins preview, prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's Cleveland vs. Minnesota showdown
-
Giants vs. Padres preview, prediction
Here is what you need to know as the Giants and Padres open their 2019 seasons Thursday
-
White Sox vs. Royals preview, prediction
Carlos Rodon and Brad Keller square off at Kauffman Stadium to open the season