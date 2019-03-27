2019 MLB Opening Day odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets: Three-way parlay pays nearly 6-1
SportsLine data scientist Mike McClure's three-line 2019 MLB Opening Day parlay pays 6-1.
Thursday is 2019 MLB Opening Day and baseball fans everywhere are rejoicing for the start of a new season where anything can happen. Last season, the Boston Red Sox hoisted the World Series trophy for the fourth time in 15 seasons after an 86-year drought. The Red Sox bested the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will raise their National League pennant on Thursday afternoon before taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -155 favorites over the Diamondbacks (risk $155 to win $100), while the Red Sox are -197 favorites on the road over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, according to the latest MLB odds. Before you make your 2019 MLB Opening Day picks and predictions, read the MLB picks and best bets from Mike McClure.
McClure is a data analyst for SportsLine and professional DFS player recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune." Using his acclaimed wOBA model, which stands for weighted on-base average, McClure is up more than $2,200 on MLB picks for SportsLine over the past three seasons.
Now McClure brings an updated version, called the Markov chain model, which incorporates more batted-ball metrics from MLB Statcast to the 2019 season to help run more accurate simulations than ever. McClure, who also has nearly $2 million in DFS winnings, has dug into every 2019 MLB Opening Day matchup and locked in three strong picks. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly 6-1.
We can tell you that McClure's model is high on the Chicago Cubs (-137) to win on the road over the Texas Rangers. The model has hit on eight of its last 12 picks on the Cubs and Rangers combined and is keying in on the pitching matchup to make it 9-of-13 on Thursday.
"Mike Minor somehow over-performed last season in wOBA allowed, while allowing 1.91 HR/9 to lefties and 1.33 HR/9 to right-handed hitters," McClure told SportsLine. "I'm not expecting another year of major reverse splits for Lester, who struggled with lefties last season. I have the Cubs winning 20 more games than the Rangers, including this one in 59 percent of simulations."
Only Daniel Descalso and Anthony Rizzo have any career history against Minor, but having a healthy Kris Bryant in the lineup should give a boost against a lefty starter. Bryant has a career .981 OPS against left-handed pitching and is looking to put an injury-riddled and disappointing 2018 behind him with a fast start on Thursday.
McClure has also used his model to make MLB money line picks on two other games and says one of the top aces in the league is going down hard on Opening Day. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
So which 2019 MLB Opening Day picks should you make for a huge 6-1 payout on Thursday? And which ace is gong down hard? Visit SportsLine right now to get Thursday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine data scientist who has returned a $2,200 profit on MLB picks the last three seasons.
