2019 MLB Players' Weekend uniforms will still have nicknames, they just won't have any color

Players' Weekend returns this season from Aug. 23-25. Like both of the past two editions (in 2017 and 2018), players will wear special uniforms and will be permitted to have nicknames on the back of their jerseys. As well, they have the option of using custom-decorated bats, spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher's equipment, and so on. Prior to and after the games, players may wear t-shirts promoting a charitable endeavor that's important to them.

As for the Players' Weekend uniforms, here's what MLB says about the interesting choices that you'll soon see:

During the games, players will wear specially designed monochromatic all-black and all-white uniforms created specifically for the weekend-long event with jerseys by Majestic, caps by New Era Cap and socks from Stance. Each home team decided which colorway it will wear during the weekend with each visiting team wearing the other uniform option. Pitchers on teams wearing white uniforms will wear black caps to ensure all umpires and batters have clear visibility of each pitch. ... Inspired by players' style choices when they are away from the field, the fashionable monochromatic uniforms allow for each custom accessory design to stand out more than ever before.

So, yes, teams will be wearing black or white for Players' Weekend. Here's a look at some representative samples:

You get the idea. (Yes, Hunter Pence's nickname is the shrug emoji, and for this we commend him.) Odd as it sounds, the absence of boldness is what makes these sort of ... bold? As noted above, these designs have been chosen so that each player's accessorizing pops more, which makes sense. That said, yes, it's important for players to make some bold choices when it comes to arm sleeves and the like. Otherwise, Players' Weekend might wind up looking like a Spy vs. Spy cosplay softball league. If the players do step up with the flair, then it might wind up being a pretty cool look. Either way, it's going to be something you've never seen before an MLB field.

One final note on the uniforms: A patch honoring late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs will also be available for players to wear on their uniforms, if they choose. Skaggs died at the age of 27 on July 1 of this year.