2019 MLB playoffs bracket, postseason field: Schedule, matchups set for Wild Card Games, division series

The playoff field and the 2019 MLB postseason bracket is set. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central on the last day of the regular season, finalizing the playoff picture. The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with the Wild Card Games, and if the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30.

The full 2019 schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

Wild Card Games

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 1 NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Nationals 8:08 p.m. TBS Nationals Park Oct. 2 AL Wild Card Game: Rays at A's 8:09 p.m. ESPN Oakland Coliseum

National League Division Series: Dodgers vs. Wild Card Game winner

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 3 Game 1: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers TBA TBS Dodger Stadium Oct. 4 Game 2: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers TBA TBS Dodger Stadium Oct. 6 Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at NLWC TBA TBS TBA Oct. 7 Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at NLWC* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 9 Game 5: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers* TBA TBS Dodger Stadium

* - if necessary

National League Division Series: Braves vs. Cardinals

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 3 Game 1: Cardinals at Braves TBA TBS SunTrust Park Oct. 4 Game 2: Cardinals at Braves TBA TBS SunTrust Park Oct. 6 Game 3: Braves at Cardinals TBA TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 7 Game 4: Braves at Cardinals* TBA TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 9 Game 5: Cardinals at Braves* TBA TBS SunTrust Park

* - if necessary

American League Division Series: Astros vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 ALWC at Astros ALWC aTBA FS1 or MLBN Minute Maid Park Oct. 5 ALWC at Astros TBA FS1 or MLBN Minute Maid Park Oct. 7 Astros at ALWC TBA FS1 or MLBN TBA Oct. 8 Astros at ALWC TBA FS1 TBA Oct. 10 ALWC at Astros TBA FS1 Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

American League Division Series: Yankees vs. Twins

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 Game 1: Twins at Yankees TBA FS1 or MLBN Yankee Stadium Oct. 5 Game 2: Twins at Yankees TBA FS1 or MLBN Yankee Stadium Oct. 7 Game 3: Yankees at Twins TBA FS1 or MLBN Target Field Oct. 8 Game 4: Yankees at Twins TBA FS1 Target Field Oct. 10 Game 5: Twins at Yankees TBA FS1 Yankee Stadium

* - if necessary

National League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 11 NLCS Game 1 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 12 NLCS Game 2 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 15 NLCS Game 4 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 16 NLCS Game 5* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 18 NLCS Game 6* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 19 NLCS Game 7* TBA TBS TBA

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 12 ALCS Game 1 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 13 ALCS Game 2 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 15 ALCS Game 3 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 16 ALCS Game 4 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 17 ALCS Game 5* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 19 ALCS Game 6* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 20 ALCS Game 7* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 World Series Game 1 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 23 World Series Game 2 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 25 World Series Game 3 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 26 World Series Game 4 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 27 World Series Game 5* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 29 World Series Game 6* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 30 World Series Game 7* TBA Fox TBA

* - if necessary