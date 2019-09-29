2019 MLB playoffs bracket, postseason field: Schedule, matchups set for Wild Card Games, division series

The playoffs get underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game

The playoff field and the 2019 MLB postseason bracket is set. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central on the last day of the regular season, finalizing the playoff picture. The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with the Wild Card Games, and if the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30. 

The full 2019 schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).  

mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

Wild Card Games

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 1

NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Nationals

8:08 p.m.

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Game: Rays at A's

8:09 p.m.

ESPN

Oakland Coliseum

National League Division Series: Dodgers vs. Wild Card Game winner

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers 

TBA

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 4

Game 2: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers

TBA

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 6

Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at NLWC

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 7

Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at NLWC*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 9

Game 5: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers*

TBA

TBS

Dodger Stadium

* - if necessary

National League Division Series: Braves vs. Cardinals

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: Cardinals at Braves

TBA

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 4

Game 2: Cardinals at Braves

TBA

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 6

Game 3: Braves at Cardinals

TBA

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 4: Braves at Cardinals*

TBA

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 9

Game 5: Cardinals at Braves*

TBA

TBS

SunTrust Park

* - if necessary

American League Division Series: Astros vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

ALWC at Astros

ALWC aTBA

FS1 or MLBN

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 5

ALWC at Astros

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 7

Astros at ALWC

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

TBA

Oct. 8

Astros at ALWC

TBA

FS1

TBA

Oct. 10

ALWC at Astros

TBA

FS1

Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

American League Division Series: Yankees vs. Twins

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: Twins at Yankees

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 5

Game 2: Twins at Yankees

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 3: Yankees at Twins

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

Target Field

Oct. 8

Game 4: Yankees at Twins

TBA

FS1

Target Field

Oct. 10

Game 5: Twins at Yankees

TBA

FS1

Yankee Stadium

* - if necessary

National League Championship Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 11

NLCS Game 1

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 12

NLCS Game 2

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 15

NLCS Game 4

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 16

NLCS Game 5*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 18

NLCS Game 6*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 19

NLCS Game 7*

TBA

TBS

TBA

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 17

ALCS Game 5*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 20

ALCS Game 7*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 22

World Series Game 1

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 23

World Series Game 2

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 25

World Series Game 3

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 26

World Series Game 4

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 27

World Series Game 5*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 29

World Series Game 6*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 30

World Series Game 7*

TBA

Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

