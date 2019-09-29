2019 MLB playoffs bracket, postseason field: Schedule, matchups set for Wild Card Games, division series
The playoffs get underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game
The playoff field and the 2019 MLB postseason bracket is set. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central on the last day of the regular season, finalizing the playoff picture. The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with the Wild Card Games, and if the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30.
The full 2019 schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 1
NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Nationals
8:08 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game: Rays at A's
8:09 p.m.
ESPN
Oakland Coliseum
National League Division Series: Dodgers vs. Wild Card Game winner
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers
TBA
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at NLWC
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 7
Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at NLWC*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 9
Game 5: NLWC at L.A. Dodgers*
TBA
TBS
Dodger Stadium
* - if necessary
National League Division Series: Braves vs. Cardinals
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: Cardinals at Braves
TBA
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Cardinals at Braves
TBA
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Braves at Cardinals
TBA
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: Braves at Cardinals*
TBA
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: Cardinals at Braves*
TBA
TBS
SunTrust Park
* - if necessary
American League Division Series: Astros vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
ALWC at Astros
ALWC aTBA
FS1 or MLBN
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
ALWC at Astros
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Astros at ALWC
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
TBA
Oct. 8
Astros at ALWC
TBA
FS1
TBA
Oct. 10
ALWC at Astros
TBA
FS1
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
American League Division Series: Yankees vs. Twins
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Twins at Yankees
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: Twins at Yankees
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: Yankees at Twins
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Target Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Yankees at Twins
TBA
FS1
Target Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Twins at Yankees
TBA
FS1
Yankee Stadium
* - if necessary
National League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 12
NLCS Game 2
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 15
NLCS Game 4
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 16
NLCS Game 5*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 18
NLCS Game 6*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 19
NLCS Game 7*
TBA
TBS
TBA
* - if necessary
American League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 20
ALCS Game 7*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
World Series Game 1
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 23
World Series Game 2
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 25
World Series Game 3
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 26
World Series Game 4
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 27
World Series Game 5*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 29
World Series Game 6*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 30
World Series Game 7*
TBA
Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
