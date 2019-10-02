2019 MLB playoffs bracket, postseason field: Schedule, Wild Card Game, division series start times
The playoffs get underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game
The playoff field and the 2019 MLB postseason bracket are set and October action got underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game. If the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network.
Here's the full playoff schedule:
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Oct. 1
|
8 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Nationals Park
|
Oct. 2
|
AL: Tampa Bay at Oakland
|
8 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Oakland Coliseum
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Oct. 3
|
Game 1: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
|
8:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Oct. 4
|
Game 2: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
|
9:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Oct. 6
|
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Washington
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
Nationals Park
|
Oct. 7
|
Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington*
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
Nationals Park
|
Oct. 9
|
Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers*
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
Dodger Stadium
* - if necessary
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Oct. 3
|
Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta
|
5 p.m.
|
TBS
|
SunTrust Park
|
Oct. 4
|
Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta
|
4:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
SunTrust Park
|
Oct. 6
|
Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
Busch Stadium
|
Oct. 7
|
Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis*
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
Busch Stadium
|
Oct. 9
|
Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta*
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
SunTrust Park
* - if necessary
ALDS: Tampa Bay/Oakland vs. Houston
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Oct. 4
|
Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston
|
2 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Minute Maid Park
|
Oct. 5
|
Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston
|
9 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Minute Maid Park
|
Oct. 7
|
Houston at Tampa Bay/Oakland
|
TBA
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
TBA
|
Oct. 8
|
Houston at Tampa Bay/Oakland
|
TBA
|
FS1
|
TBA
|
Oct. 10
|
Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston
|
TBA
|
FS1
|
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Oct. 4
|
Game 1: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
|
7 p.m.
|
MLBN
|
Yankee Stadium
|
Oct. 5
|
Game 2: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
|
5 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Yankee Stadium
|
Oct. 7
|
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
|
TBA
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Target Field
|
Oct. 8
|
Game 4: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
|
TBA
|
FS1
|
Target Field
|
Oct. 10
|
Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
|
TBA
|
FS1
|
Yankee Stadium
* - if necessary
National League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Oct. 11
|
NLCS Game 1
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
TBA
|
Oct. 12
|
NLCS Game 2
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
TBA
|
Oct. 14
|
NLCS Game 3
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
TBA
|
Oct. 15
|
NLCS Game 4
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
TBA
|
Oct. 16
|
NLCS Game 5*
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
TBA
|
Oct. 18
|
NLCS Game 6*
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
TBA
|
Oct. 19
|
NLCS Game 7*
|
TBA
|
TBS
|
TBA
* - if necessary
American League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Oct. 12
|
ALCS Game 1
|
TBA
|
FS1 or Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 13
|
ALCS Game 2
|
TBA
|
FS1 or Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 15
|
ALCS Game 3
|
TBA
|
FS1 or Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 16
|
ALCS Game 4
|
TBA
|
FS1 or Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 17
|
ALCS Game 5*
|
TBA
|
FS1 or Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 19
|
ALCS Game 6*
|
TBA
|
FS1 or Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 20
|
ALCS Game 7*
|
TBA
|
FS1 or Fox
|
TBA
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Oct. 22
|
World Series Game 1
|
TBA
|
Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 23
|
World Series Game 2
|
TBA
|
Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 25
|
World Series Game 3
|
TBA
|
Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 26
|
World Series Game 4
|
TBA
|
Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 27
|
World Series Game 5*
|
TBA
|
Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 29
|
World Series Game 6*
|
TBA
|
Fox
|
TBA
|
Oct. 30
|
World Series Game 7*
|
TBA
|
Fox
|
TBA
* - if necessary
