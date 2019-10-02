2019 MLB playoffs bracket, postseason field: Schedule, Wild Card Game, division series start times

The playoff field and the 2019 MLB postseason bracket are set and October action got underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game. If the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

Wild Card Games

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 1 NL: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3 8 p.m. TBS Nationals Park Oct. 2 AL: Tampa Bay at Oakland 8 p.m. ESPN Oakland Coliseum

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 3 Game 1: Washington at L.A. Dodgers 8:30 p.m. TBS Dodger Stadium Oct. 4 Game 2: Washington at L.A. Dodgers 9:30 p.m. TBS Dodger Stadium Oct. 6 Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Washington TBA TBS Nationals Park Oct. 7 Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington* TBA TBS Nationals Park Oct. 9 Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers* TBA TBS Dodger Stadium

* - if necessary

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 3 Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta 5 p.m. TBS SunTrust Park Oct. 4 Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. TBS SunTrust Park Oct. 6 Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis TBA TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 7 Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis* TBA TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 9 Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta* TBA TBS SunTrust Park

* - if necessary

ALDS: Tampa Bay/Oakland vs. Houston

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston 2 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 5 Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston 9 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 7 Houston at Tampa Bay/Oakland TBA FS1 or MLBN TBA Oct. 8 Houston at Tampa Bay/Oakland TBA FS1 TBA Oct. 10 Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston TBA FS1 Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 Game 1: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees 7 p.m. MLBN Yankee Stadium Oct. 5 Game 2: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees 5 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 7 Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota TBA FS1 or MLBN Target Field Oct. 8 Game 4: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota TBA FS1 Target Field Oct. 10 Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees TBA FS1 Yankee Stadium

* - if necessary

National League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 11 NLCS Game 1 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 12 NLCS Game 2 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 15 NLCS Game 4 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 16 NLCS Game 5* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 18 NLCS Game 6* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 19 NLCS Game 7* TBA TBS TBA

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 12 ALCS Game 1 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 13 ALCS Game 2 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 15 ALCS Game 3 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 16 ALCS Game 4 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 17 ALCS Game 5* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 19 ALCS Game 6* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 20 ALCS Game 7* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 World Series Game 1 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 23 World Series Game 2 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 25 World Series Game 3 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 26 World Series Game 4 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 27 World Series Game 5* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 29 World Series Game 6* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 30 World Series Game 7* TBA Fox TBA

* - if necessary