2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Astros-Yankees ALCS heats up

The 2019 MLB playoffs are in full swing with four teams remaining in the postseason bracket this October. The Astros tied the ALCS at 1-1 with an 11th-inning walk-off on Sunday night. Over in the NLCS, the Nationals head into Game 4 with a 3-0 lead against the Cardinals. They play Game 4 on Tuesday, with a chance to punch a ticket to the World Series. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.

Here's the full playoff schedule:

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

DATE WASHINGTON LEADS, 3-0 TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 11 Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0 8 p.m. TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 12 Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1 4 p.m. TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 14 Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1 7:30 p.m. TBS Nationals Park Oct. 15 Game 4: St. Louis at Washington 8 p.m. TBS Nationals Park Oct. 16 Game 5: St. Louis at Washington* 4 p.m. TBS Nationals Park Oct. 18 Game 6: Washington at St. Louis* 8 p.m. TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 19 Game 7: Washington at St. Louis* 8 p.m. TBS Busch Stadium

* - if necessary

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATE HOUSTON LEADS, 2-1 TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 12 Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 13 Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11) 8 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 15 Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 4 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 16 Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees 8 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 17 Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees 8 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 19 Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston* 4 or 8 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 20 Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston* 7:30 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

World Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 World Series Game 1 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 23 World Series Game 2 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 25 World Series Game 3 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 26 World Series Game 4 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 27 World Series Game 5* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 29 World Series Game 6* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 30 World Series Game 7* TBA Fox TBA

* - if necessary

