2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Braves, Dodgers take NLDS leads

The postseason got underway last week

The MLB playoffs are in full swing with eight teams trying to advance in the postseason bracket and four elimination games on Monday. If the World Series goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. 

mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

Wild Card Games

DATEMATCHUPTVVENUE

Oct. 1

NL: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 2

AL: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

ESPN

Oakland Coliseum

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers 

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

8:30 p.m.

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 4

Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

9:30 p.m.

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 6

Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

7:45 p.m.

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 7

Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington

6:40 p.m.

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 9

Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers*

TBA

TBS

Dodger Stadium

* - if necessary

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

5 p.m.

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 4

Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

4:30 p.m.

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 6

Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

4 p.m.

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis

3 p.m.

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 9

Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta*

TBA

TBS

SunTrust Park

* - if necessary

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

2 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 5

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

9 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 7

Houston at Tampa Bay

1 p.m.

MLBN

Tropicana Field

Oct. 8

Houston at Tampa Bay

TBA

FS1

Tropicana Field

Oct. 10

Tampa Bay at Houston

TBA

FS1

Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

7 p.m.

MLBN

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 5

Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

5 p.m.

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

8:40 p.m.

FS1 or MLBN

Target Field

Oct. 8

Game 4: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

TBA

FS1

Target Field

Oct. 10

Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

TBA

FS1

Yankee Stadium

* - if necessary

National League Championship Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 11

NLCS Game 1

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 12

NLCS Game 2

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 15

NLCS Game 4

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 16

NLCS Game 5*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 18

NLCS Game 6*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 19

NLCS Game 7*

TBA

TBS

TBA

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 17

ALCS Game 5*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 20

ALCS Game 7*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 22

World Series Game 1

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 23

World Series Game 2

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 25

World Series Game 3

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 26

World Series Game 4

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 27

World Series Game 5*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 29

World Series Game 6*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 30

World Series Game 7*

TBA

Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

CBSSports.com

Katherine Acquavella joined CBS Sports in 2018. Her work has appeared in Yankees Magazine and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Memories and Dreams magazine. She is a graduate of St. John's... Full Bio

