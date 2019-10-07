2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Yankees and Dodgers look to advance

The MLB playoffs are in full swing with eight teams trying to advance in the postseason bracket. Four elimination games are set for Monday. If the World Series goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network.

Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

Wild Card Games

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 3 Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0 8:30 p.m. TBS Dodger Stadium Oct. 4 Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2 9:30 p.m. TBS Dodger Stadium Oct. 6 Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4 7:45 p.m. TBS Nationals Park Oct. 7 Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington 6:40 p.m. TBS Nationals Park Oct. 9 Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers* TBA TBS Dodger Stadium

* - if necessary

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2 2 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 5 Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1 9 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 7 Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3 1 p.m. MLBN Tropicana Field Oct. 8 Houston at Tampa Bay 4:15 p.m. or 7 p.m. FS1 Tropicana Field Oct. 10 Tampa Bay at Houston* TBA FS1 Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4 7 p.m. MLBN Yankee Stadium Oct. 5 Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2 5 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 7 Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota 8:40 p.m. FS1 Target Field Oct. 8 Game 4: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota* 8 p.m. FS1 Target Field Oct. 10 Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees* TBA FS1 Yankee Stadium

* - if necessary

National League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 11 NLCS Game 1 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 12 NLCS Game 2 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 15 NLCS Game 4 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 16 NLCS Game 5* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 18 NLCS Game 6* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 19 NLCS Game 7* TBA TBS TBA

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 12 ALCS Game 1 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 13 ALCS Game 2 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 15 ALCS Game 3 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 16 ALCS Game 4 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 17 ALCS Game 5* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 19 ALCS Game 6* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 20 ALCS Game 7* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 World Series Game 1 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 23 World Series Game 2 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 25 World Series Game 3 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 26 World Series Game 4 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 27 World Series Game 5* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 29 World Series Game 6* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 30 World Series Game 7* TBA Fox TBA

* - if necessary