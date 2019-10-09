2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Yankees await Astros-Rays winner

The MLB playoffs are in full swing with seven teams left trying to advance in the postseason bracket. The Yankees finished a sweep of the Twins on Monday to advance to the ALCS, and the Astros and Rays play a winner-take-all game on Thursday to join New York. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

Wild Card Games

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

National League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 11 NLCS Game 1 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 12 NLCS Game 2 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 15 NLCS Game 4 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 16 NLCS Game 5* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 18 NLCS Game 6* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 19 NLCS Game 7* TBA TBS TBA

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 12 Game 1: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 13 Game 2: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 15 Game 3: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 16 Game 4: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 17 Game 5: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 19 Game 6: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 20 Game 7: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 World Series Game 1 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 23 World Series Game 2 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 25 World Series Game 3 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 26 World Series Game 4 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 27 World Series Game 5* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 29 World Series Game 6* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 30 World Series Game 7* TBA Fox TBA

* - if necessary