2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Yankees await Astros-Rays winner
Here's a look at the start times for every game this postseason
The MLB playoffs are in full swing with seven teams left trying to advance in the postseason bracket. The Yankees finished a sweep of the Twins on Monday to advance to the ALCS, and the Astros and Rays play a winner-take-all game on Thursday to join New York. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB playoffs can be found below. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network.
Here's the full playoff schedule:
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
8:30 p.m.
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
9:30 p.m.
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
7:45 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
6:40 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
8:30 p.m.
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
5 p.m.
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
4:30 p.m.
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
4 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
3 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta
5 p.m.
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Tampa Bay at Houston
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES ADVANCE 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
National League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 12
NLCS Game 2
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 15
NLCS Game 4
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 16
NLCS Game 5*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 18
NLCS Game 6*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 19
NLCS Game 7*
TBA
TBS
TBA
* - if necessary
American League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 13
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 15
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 16
Game 4: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 17
Game 5: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 19
Game 6: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 20
Game 7: N.Y. Yankees vs. TBD*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
World Series Game 1
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 23
World Series Game 2
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 25
World Series Game 3
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 26
World Series Game 4
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 27
World Series Game 5*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 29
World Series Game 6*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 30
World Series Game 7*
TBA
Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
