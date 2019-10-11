2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times with Astros-Yankees ALCS matchup set
Here's a look at the start times for every game this postseason
The MLB playoffs are in full swing with four teams remaining in the 2019 postseason bracket. The Yankees finished a sweep of the Twins to advance to the American League Championship Series, and the Astros joined them with a Game 5 win over the Rays on Thursday. Over in the National League, the Cardinals will face the Nationals in the NL Championship Series. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below. From here on out, games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS -- stream them all via fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|ST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|ASTROS WIN SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
National League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Game 1: Washington at St. Louis
8 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Game 2: Washington at St. Louis
4 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
Game 3: St. Louis at Washington
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
Game 4: St. Louis at Washington
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 16
Game 5: St. Louis at Washington*
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 18
Game 6: Washington at St. Louis*
TBA
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 7: Washington at St. Louis*
TBA
TBS
Busch Stadium
* - if necessary
American League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees at Houston
8 p.m.
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 13
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees at Houston
8 p.m.
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 15
Game 3: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 16
Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 17
Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 19
Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 20
Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
World Series Game 1
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 23
World Series Game 2
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 25
World Series Game 3
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 26
World Series Game 4
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 27
World Series Game 5*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 29
World Series Game 6*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 30
World Series Game 7*
TBA
Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout October
-
Astros win Game 5 vs. Rays, head to ALCS
The Astros took care of business at home in the winner-take-all showdown
-
Roberts will return as Dodgers' manager
Roberts, who made some mistakes in NLDS Game 5, is under contract through 2022
-
Astros vs. Rays ALDS Game 5 preview
It's a winner-take-all affair with the chance to move on to the ALCS against the Yankees
-
Was Glasnow tipping pitches in Game 5?
It seemed like the Astros were on to something in the first inning
-
Timeline: Kershaw's postseason struggles
Kershaw suffered another postseason collapse on Wednesday night