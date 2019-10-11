2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times with Astros-Yankees ALCS matchup set

The MLB playoffs are in full swing with four teams remaining in the 2019 postseason bracket. The Yankees finished a sweep of the Twins to advance to the American League Championship Series, and the Astros joined them with a Game 5 win over the Rays on Thursday. Over in the National League, the Cardinals will face the Nationals in the NL Championship Series. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below. From here on out, games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS -- stream them all via fuboTV (Try for free).  

mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers 

DATEWASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 4

Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 6

Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 7

Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 9

Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

TBS

Dodger Stadium

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

DATEST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 4

Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 6

Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 9

Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

TBS

SunTrust Park

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

DATEASTROS WIN SERIES, 3-2TIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

2 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 5

Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

9 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 7

Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

1 p.m.

MLBN

Tropicana Field

Oct. 8

Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Tropicana Field

Oct. 10

Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATEN.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

MLBN

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 5

Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

FS1

Target Field

National League Championship Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 11

Game 1: Washington at St. Louis

8 p.m.

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 12

Game 2: Washington at St. Louis

4 p.m.

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 14

Game 3: St. Louis at Washington

TBA

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 15

Game 4: St. Louis at Washington 

TBA

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 16

Game 5: St. Louis at Washington*

TBA

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 18

Game 6: Washington at St. Louis*

TBA

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 19

Game 7: Washington at St. Louis*

TBA

TBS

Busch Stadium

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 12

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees at Houston

8 p.m.

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 13

Game 2: N.Y. Yankees at Houston

8 p.m.

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 15

Game 3: Houston at N.Y. Yankees

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 16

Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 17

Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 19

Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 20

Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 22

World Series Game 1

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 23

World Series Game 2

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 25

World Series Game 3

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 26

World Series Game 4

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 27

World Series Game 5*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 29

World Series Game 6*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 30

World Series Game 7*

TBA

Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

Wild Card Games

DATEMATCHUPVENUE

Oct. 1

NL: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Nationals Park

Oct. 2

AL: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

Oakland Coliseum

