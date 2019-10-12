2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times with Astros-Yankees in ALCS
The LCS round got started this weekend
The 2019 MLB playoffs are in full swing with four teams battling in the postseason bracket. The Cardinals and Nationals started their NLCS matchup on Friday. The Yankees, who were the only team to complete a sweep in the LDS round, will face the Astros in the ALCS, starting Saturday. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below. From here on out, games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS -- stream them all via fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington
|DATE
|WASHINGTON LEADS, 2-0
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
8 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
4 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
Game 3: St. Louis at Washington
7:30 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
Game 4: St. Louis at Washington
8 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 16
Game 5: St. Louis at Washington*
4 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 18
Game 6: Washington at St. Louis*
8 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 7: Washington at St. Louis*
8 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
* - if necessary
ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 13
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees at Houston
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 15
Game 3: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 16
Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 17
Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees*
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
4 or 8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 20
Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
7:30 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
World Series Game 1
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 23
World Series Game 2
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 25
World Series Game 3
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 26
World Series Game 4
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 27
World Series Game 5*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 29
World Series Game 6*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 30
World Series Game 7*
TBA
Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|ST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|ASTROS WIN SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
