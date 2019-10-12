2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times with Astros-Yankees in ALCS

The LCS round got started this weekend

The 2019 MLB playoffs are in full swing with four teams battling in the postseason bracket. The Cardinals and Nationals started their NLCS matchup on Friday. The Yankees, who were the only team to complete a sweep in the LDS round, will face the Astros in the ALCS, starting Saturday. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below. From here on out, games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS -- stream them all via fuboTV (Try for free).  

mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

DATEWASHINGTON LEADS, 2-0TIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 11

Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

8 p.m.

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 12

Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1

4 p.m.

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 14

Game 3: St. Louis at Washington

7:30 p.m.

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 15

Game 4: St. Louis at Washington 

8 p.m.

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 16

Game 5: St. Louis at Washington*

4 p.m.

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 18

Game 6: Washington at St. Louis*

8 p.m.

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 19

Game 7: Washington at St. Louis*

8 p.m.

TBS

Busch Stadium

* - if necessary

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 12

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees at Houston

8 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 13

Game 2: N.Y. Yankees at Houston

8 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 15

Game 3: Houston at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 16

Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 17

Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees*

8 p.m.

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 19

Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*

4 or 8 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 20

Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*

7:30 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

World Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 22

World Series Game 1

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 23

World Series Game 2

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 25

World Series Game 3

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 26

World Series Game 4

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 27

World Series Game 5*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 29

World Series Game 6*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 30

World Series Game 7*

TBA

Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers 

DATEWASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 4

Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 6

Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 7

Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 9

Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

TBS

Dodger Stadium

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

DATEST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 4

Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 6

Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 9

Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

TBS

SunTrust Park

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

DATEASTROS WIN SERIES, 3-2TIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

2 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 5

Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

9 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 7

Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

1 p.m.

MLBN

Tropicana Field

Oct. 8

Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Tropicana Field

Oct. 10

Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATEN.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

MLBN

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 5

Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

FS1

Target Field

Wild Card Games

DATEMATCHUPVENUE

Oct. 1

NL: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Nationals Park

Oct. 2

AL: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

Oakland Coliseum

