2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times with Astros-Yankees tied in ALCS
There are four teams remaining in the postseason bracket
The 2019 MLB playoffs are in full swing with four teams battling in the 2019 postseason bracket. The Astros evened up the ALCS at 1-1 with an 11th-inning walk-off on Sunday night. In the NLCS, the Nationals head into Game 3 with a 2-0 lead over the Cardinals. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.
Here's the full playoff schedule:
NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington
|DATE
|WASHINGTON LEADS, 2-0
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
8 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
4 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
Game 3: St. Louis at Washington
7:30 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
Game 4: St. Louis at Washington
8 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 16
Game 5: St. Louis at Washington*
4 p.m.
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 18
Game 6: Washington at St. Louis*
8 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 7: Washington at St. Louis*
8 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
* - if necessary
ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|SERIES TIED, 1-1
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 13
Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11)
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 15
Game 3: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 16
Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 17
Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
4 or 8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 20
Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
7:30 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
World Series Game 1
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 23
World Series Game 2
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 25
World Series Game 3
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 26
World Series Game 4
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 27
World Series Game 5*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 29
World Series Game 6*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 30
World Series Game 7*
TBA
Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|ST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|ASTROS WIN SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
