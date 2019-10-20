2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times with World Series matchup set
The Astros will face the Nationals in the 2019 World Seriers
The 2019 World Series matchup is set. The Houston Astros will face the Washington Nationals in this year's Fall Classic. The Astros won Game 6 of the ALCS in walk-off fashion over the Yankees as Jose Altuve lifted Houston with a two-run homer. Over in the NL, the Nationals strung together four consecutive Curly Ws to punch a ticket to the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.
Here's the full playoff schedule:
ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|HOUSTON WINS, 4-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 13
Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11)
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 15
Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
4 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 17
Game 4: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 18
Game 5: N.Y. Yankees 4, Astros 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 6: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
World Series: Washington vs. Houston
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
Game 1: Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 23
Game 2: Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 25
Game 3: Houston at Washington
8 pm.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 26
Game 4: Houston at Washington
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 27
Game 5: Houston at Washington*
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 29
Game 6: Washington at Houston*
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 30
Game 7: Washington at Houston*
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 4-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
Game 4: Washington 7, St. Louis 4
TBS
Nationals Park
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|ST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|HOUSTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
