2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times with World Series matchup set

The 2019 World Series matchup is set. The Houston Astros will face the Washington Nationals in this year's Fall Classic. The Astros won Game 6 of the ALCS in walk-off fashion over the Yankees as Jose Altuve lifted Houston with a two-run homer. Over in the NL, the Nationals strung together four consecutive Curly Ws to punch a ticket to the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

World Series: Washington vs. Houston

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 Game 1: Washington at Houston 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 23 Game 2: Washington at Houston 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 25 Game 3: Houston at Washington 8 pm. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 26 Game 4: Houston at Washington 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 27 Game 5: Houston at Washington* 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 29 Game 6: Washington at Houston* 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 30 Game 7: Washington at Houston* 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

Wild Card Games